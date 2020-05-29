Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday created a board to help build up the workforce amid the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Here in Michigan, the birthplace of the middle class, we must all work together to ensure paths to opportunity for everyone. This board will be vital in continuing our efforts to grow both our workforce and our economy,” Whitmer said in a statement.

“This group of leaders will be instrumental in bringing together efforts and partners from key industries to expand our workforce, economy and educational attainment efforts.”

Whitmer discussed the new board during her fourth news conference in four days Friday.

On Thursday, the Democratic governor urged Republican legislative leaders to join her call for a federal bailout to state government to help Michigan fill a projected $3.2 billion shortfall for the current budget year ended Sept. 30 and next year's estimated deficit of $3 billion.

Republican leaders have rejected the call as a "Hail Mary" action and want her to comply with state law, which requires the passage and signing of a balanced budget by July 1. They say the state needs to make tough choices and can't afford to spend money it no longer expects to generate.

The rate of increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths has continued to slow during the week. It continues a trend of declining weekly coronavirus deaths going back four weeks.

