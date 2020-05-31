During a protest for George Floyd in Flint on Saturday, the Genesee County sheriff decided to walk along side protesters.

In a video that has over four million views on Twitter, the sheriff, Christopher Swanson, was encouraged by protesters to walk with them.

Swanson asked the crowd of people surrounding him to tell officers what they needed to do and protesters began chanting "walk with us." Swanson responded by saying "let's walk."

"We want to be with y'all for real so I took the helmet off and laid the batons down," said Swanson in the video. "I want to make this a parade, not a protest."

Throughout the video, Swanson gave hugs, handshakes, and pats on the back to protesters. When he asked where did they want to walk, someone yelled out "we'll march to Minnesota if we have to."

Swanson has been in the police force for more than two decades. He also served a part in the executive protection of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and former vice president Joe Biden.

Sheriff Christopher Swanson (Photo: Genesee County Sheriffs Office)

Other videos and pictures show police chiefs in cities across the country such as Houston, Miami, and Santa Cruz kneeling and walking with protesters.

Protest have been held in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, and Detroit for Floyd, who died while being detained by police on Monday in Minneapolis.

A Genesee County sheriff's deputy raises his fist in solidarity alongside protesters on Saturday, May 30, 2020, on Miller Road in Flint Township. (Photo: Jake May, AP)

Throughout the weekend in Detroit, peaceful protests by day have turned into violent riots at night. Police tear gassed and pepper sprayed protesters as they threw objects at police.

Saturday's protest ended late at night with 84 arrests and Friday's protest ended with dozens of protesters arrested — many of whom were from the suburbs, according to officials — and a 21-year-old man from Eastpointe was fatally shot by a passerby.

