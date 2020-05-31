Lansing — Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Michigan Capitol on Sunday afternoon, temporarily blocking many of the roads near the grounds, to demonstrate against police brutality and injustice.

While other events in Grand Rapids and Detroit led to looting and arrests in recent days, the Lansing organizers repeatedly urged against violence at the beginning of the event. The Michigan State Police estimated the crowd in Lansing at about 600 to 800 people by 12:30 p.m., 90 minutes after the event began.

Buy Photo Ulices Rosa of Lansing protests outside the Michigan Capitol on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

But the group seemed to grow as the crowd left the Capitol grounds and marched on streets in downtown Lansing. By 1:30 p.m. the crowd was heading west against traffic and away from the Capitol as a helicopter flew up above.

"You don't have to destroy your own city and cause a ruckus," DeSante Johnson of Lansing said at one point Sunday. "It takes away from your message."

The demonstration outside the Michigan Capitol building came six days after George Floyd died in police custody in Minnesota, reigniting protests and national outrage against police violence toward African Americans.

Organizers said they chose to demonstrate at the Michigan Capitol because it's where "power" rests in the state.

"Our main message is that we have to stick together as people, not blacks, whites, Chinese," organizer Aliana Sherman of Lansing said. "We need to come together as human beings and fight police brutality together."

Buy Photo Hundreds of protesters march against police brutality near the Michigan Capitol on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

The crowd was circling the Capitol grounds with some protesters saying they didn't know where the event would ultimately end up. They chanted, "No justice. No peace. No racist ass police," as they walked at one point.

At another, hundreds of demonstrators laid on the Capitol lawn, chanting, "I can't breathe."

Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk described the protest as "very calm" at about noon, and Lansing police seemed to be letting protesters walk where they wanted to on city streets.

Johnson said demonstrators met with Lansing police Sunday morning before the event.

"You can't lose faith in the justice system," Johnson said. "Even if it is broken, it can be fixed."

Steven Page of Lansing watched the demonstration while standing on top of a replica artillery gun that's part of the Michigan Capitol grounds. Someone had placed flowers in the barrel of the replica weapon.

"I just hurt," Page said of what brought him to the event. "I just hurt badly, and I want it to end."

The protest was ongoing at 1:30 p.m.

