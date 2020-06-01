Protest gets violent in Lansing
Demonstrators against police violence flipped a car in downtown Lansing at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020. The car later caught fire.
Demonstrators against police violence flipped a car in downtown Lansing at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020. The car later caught fire.
Hundreds of protesters march against police brutality near the Michigan Capitol on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Hundreds of protesters march against police brutality near the Michigan Capitol on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Police move to block off an intersection in downtown Lansing near S. Washington Avenue and E. Michigan Avenue Sunday, May 31, 2020, as a car burns in the background.
Police move to block off an intersection in downtown Lansing near S. Washington Avenue and E. Michigan Avenue Sunday, May 31, 2020, as a car burns in the background.
Protesters smashed a window at the Romney Building, which is home to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Protesters smashed a window at the Romney Building, which is home to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
A car fire burns in downtown Lansing after law enforcement officers moved protesters away from the vehicle. Protesters flipped the car after feuding with its driver, who had been escorted away earlier.
A car fire burns in downtown Lansing after law enforcement officers moved protesters away from the vehicle. Protesters flipped the car after feuding with its driver, who had been escorted away earlier.
Ulices Rosa of Lansing participates in a protest outside the Michigan Capitol on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Ulices Rosa of Lansing participates in a protest outside the Michigan Capitol on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Police take positions to block off an intersection in downtown Lansing near S. Washington Avenue and E. Allegan Street, Sunday, May 31, 2020, as a car burns in the background.
Police take positions to block off an intersection in downtown Lansing near S. Washington Avenue and E. Allegan Street, Sunday, May 31, 2020, as a car burns in the background.
A protester has milk poured on his face after being exposed to tear gas, Sunday evening, May 31, 2020, when police used tear gas to move protesters after the mostly-peaceful rally became unruly.
A protester has milk poured on his face after being exposed to tear gas, Sunday evening, May 31, 2020, when police used tear gas to move protesters after the mostly-peaceful rally became unruly.
Protesters cause damage to a vehicle before it was turned over and set ablaze in the 100 block of S. Washington Avenue in downtown Lansing, Mich., Sunday May 31, 2020. The protest against police violence began at 11 AM at the Capitol and was mostly peaceful without incident. Demonstrators then walked to the East Lansing Police Department where an ELPD vehicle was extensively damaged.
Protesters cause damage to a vehicle before it was turned over and set ablaze in the 100 block of S. Washington Avenue in downtown Lansing, Mich., Sunday May 31, 2020. The protest against police violence began at 11 AM at the Capitol and was mostly peaceful without incident. Demonstrators then walked to the East Lansing Police Department where an ELPD vehicle was extensively damaged.
Protesters revel after they turned over and ultimately set it ablaze in the 100 block of S. Washington Avenue in downtown Lansing, Mich., Sunday May 31, 2020. The protest against police violence began at 11 AM at the Capitol and was mostly peaceful without incident. Ralliers then walked to the East Lansing Police Department where an ELPD vehicle was extensively damaged.
Protesters revel after they turned over and ultimately set it ablaze in the 100 block of S. Washington Avenue in downtown Lansing, Mich., Sunday May 31, 2020. The protest against police violence began at 11 AM at the Capitol and was mostly peaceful without incident. Ralliers then walked to the East Lansing Police Department where an ELPD vehicle was extensively damaged.
Police officers try to disperse people during a protest downtown Lansing, Mich., Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Police officers try to disperse people during a protest downtown Lansing, Mich., Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Police officers try to disperse people during a protest downtown Lansing, Mich., Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Police officers try to disperse people during a protest downtown Lansing, Mich., Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Matthew Dae Smith, AP
Police officers try to disperse people during a protest downtown Lansing, Mich., Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
Police officers try to disperse people during a protest downtown Lansing, Mich., Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Matthew Dae Smith, AP
    The city of Lansing estimates a Sunday demonstration protesting police brutality resulted in thousands of dollars in damage to private and public property after the peaceful protest devolved into a riot in the later hours of the day. 

    The protest turned violent late Sunday afternoon when a woman's car was overturned and set on fire, setting off an escalating riot in the downtown, according to the Lansing Police Department.

    "The rioters also overturned another vehicle in the area and began smashing the windows of multiple businesses, looting, assaulting police with rocks, bottles and started several dangerous dumpster fires," Lansing Police Department Public Information Director Robert Merritt said in a statement.

    It was those interactions that prompted police to deploy "chemical agents" into the crowd and make more than a dozen arrests, Merritt said.

    "LPD officers will maintain a visible presence in the downtown area with MSP and the National Guard," while assessing damage to businesses, Merritt said. 

    Thirty-five Michigan National Guard members were deployed to Lansing as a "peaceful presence" during the protest and will remain as long as needed, said Capt. Andrew Layton of the Michigan National Guard. Lansing and Grand Rapids are the only cities where the guard has deployed. Members in both locations are being paid by the state, not the federal government. 

    The state government was still completing its assessment of damages, but shattered windows and graffiti remained apparent Monday morning on the George R. Romney building, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office is located. 

    The Michigan State Capitol Commission is expected to spend roughly $1,500 to remove graffiti from the east Capitol steps and to restore some damaged landscaping, said Robert Blackshaw, executive director for the Michigan State Capitol Commission. 

    "We were more fortunate than our neighbors who experienced more damage," Blackshaw said.

    In all, Lansing police arrested 13 people after the car was overturned and burned Sunday afternoon, Merritt said. The woman was pulled from her car by Michigan State Police to protect her before it was overturned, Merritt said.

    Some protesters said the woman whose car was overturned and set aflame had threatened to run over protesters or even attempted to hit some with her vehicle.

    The agency is aware of the allegations surrounding her behavior, Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said. No alleged victims have come forward, however, and the incident remains under investigation, he said.

    Michigan State Police arrested three people during the riot, including a 23-year-old Okemos man on a charge of malicious destruction of property to the Capitol, Oleksyk said.

    A second person was arrested on a charge of malicious destruction of property of a building and another on charges of arson and inciting a riot. Oleksyk had no further details on the individuals charged. 

    He said police are likely to investigate additional instances of vandalism by reviewing security camera footage. 

    Many protesters did not observe social distancing rules during the demonstrations, including during the peaceful speeches earlier Sunday at the Capitol. They also disregarded the calls by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, who said in a Sunday video that "Relief will not come from smashing windows" and encouraged them to "be home for Sunday dinner."

    Staff Writer James David Dickson contributed

