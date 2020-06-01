The city of Lansing estimates a Sunday demonstration protesting police brutality resulted in thousands of dollars in damage to private and public property after the peaceful protest devolved into a riot in the later hours of the day.

The protest turned violent late Sunday afternoon when a woman's car was overturned and set on fire, setting off an escalating riot in the downtown, according to the Lansing Police Department.

"The rioters also overturned another vehicle in the area and began smashing the windows of multiple businesses, looting, assaulting police with rocks, bottles and started several dangerous dumpster fires," Lansing Police Department Public Information Director Robert Merritt said in a statement.

It was those interactions that prompted police to deploy "chemical agents" into the crowd and make more than a dozen arrests, Merritt said.

Protesters revel after they turned over and ultimately set it ablaze in the 100 block of S. Washington Avenue in downtown Lansing, Mich., Sunday May 31, 2020. The protest against police violence began at 11 AM at the Capitol and was mostly peaceful without incident. Ralliers then walked to the East Lansing Police Department where an ELPD vehicle was extensively damaged. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith, AP)

"LPD officers will maintain a visible presence in the downtown area with MSP and the National Guard," while assessing damage to businesses, Merritt said.

Thirty-five Michigan National Guard members were deployed to Lansing as a "peaceful presence" during the protest and will remain as long as needed, said Capt. Andrew Layton of the Michigan National Guard. Lansing and Grand Rapids are the only cities where the guard has deployed. Members in both locations are being paid by the state, not the federal government.

The state government was still completing its assessment of damages, but shattered windows and graffiti remained apparent Monday morning on the George R. Romney building, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office is located.

The Michigan State Capitol Commission is expected to spend roughly $1,500 to remove graffiti from the east Capitol steps and to restore some damaged landscaping, said Robert Blackshaw, executive director for the Michigan State Capitol Commission.

"We were more fortunate than our neighbors who experienced more damage," Blackshaw said.

In all, Lansing police arrested 13 people after the car was overturned and burned Sunday afternoon, Merritt said. The woman was pulled from her car by Michigan State Police to protect her before it was overturned, Merritt said.

Police move to block off an intersection in downtown Lansing near S. Washington Avenue and E. Michigan Avenue Sunday, May 31, 2020, as a car burns in the background. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith, AP)

Some protesters said the woman whose car was overturned and set aflame had threatened to run over protesters or even attempted to hit some with her vehicle.

The agency is aware of the allegations surrounding her behavior, Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said. No alleged victims have come forward, however, and the incident remains under investigation, he said.

Michigan State Police arrested three people during the riot, including a 23-year-old Okemos man on a charge of malicious destruction of property to the Capitol, Oleksyk said.

A second person was arrested on a charge of malicious destruction of property of a building and another on charges of arson and inciting a riot. Oleksyk had no further details on the individuals charged.

He said police are likely to investigate additional instances of vandalism by reviewing security camera footage.

Many protesters did not observe social distancing rules during the demonstrations, including during the peaceful speeches earlier Sunday at the Capitol. They also disregarded the calls by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, who said in a Sunday video that "Relief will not come from smashing windows" and encouraged them to "be home for Sunday dinner."

Staff Writer James David Dickson contributed

