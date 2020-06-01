Lansing — Many Michigan retailers will be required to start refunding consumers' returnable plastic and glass bottle as well as can deposits beginning June 15, the Michigan Treasury Department said Monday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration had banned bottle and can returns early in the pandemic as a way of trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Families resorted to storing their bottles and cans in garages and other places, while community groups tried to take advantage of the situation by offering to accept donations of the accumulating beverage containers.

Buy Photo Michigan is going to force certain retailers to start doing beverage container refunds starting June 15, 2020. (Photo: Brandy Baker / The Detroit News)

But consumers can start getting their 10-cent refunds on each recyclable bottle or can in two weeks.

The order applies to most retailers — those with "bottle return facilities located at the front of the store or housed in a separate area and serviced exclusively by reverse vending machines requiring minimal or no person-to-person contact," the Treasury Department said in a Monday statement.

Retailers will be allowed to set certain limits on daily bottle returns, but they must adhere to coronavirus safety protocols. They include limiting individuals to getting a maximum total refund of $25 a day in returnable beverage containers, setting special or limited hours for bottle returns, periodically closing the bottle deposit facilities for cleaning and "supply management," as well as limiting the number of operating "reverse vending machines."

"During this initial phase, retailers must limit the volume of weekly returned beverage containers to no more than 140% of their average weekly collection volume for the period April and May 2019," the Treasury Department said.

The state agency promised to share details about the next phases of re-establishing bottle deposit returns "in the near future."

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/01/michigan-prepares-restart-beverage-container-refunds-june-15/5311323002/