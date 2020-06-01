Lansing -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is partially lifting Michigan's stay-at-home order, loosening restrictions on the operations of businesses and workplaces, while allowing larger outdoor gatherings and outside sporting events with certain restrictions.

The decision by Whitmer would allow dine-in service in restaurants and bars with capacity restrictions by June 8. Businesses would be allowed to serve customers inside their shops without an appointment starting Thursday.

Whitmer's latest executive order also would allow for the opening of swimming pools and day camps for children. County authorities had declared Metro Detroit's swimming pools closed for the summer.

Outdoor crowds of up to 100 individuals are allowed immediately, which opens the way for graduation parties, funerals and outside weddings. Under the revised order, Whitmer would allow employees to work from the office if their work couldn't be done remotely.

But casinos, indoor theaters, gyms, and hair salons and barber shops will remain closed. This hurts Detroit, which relies on the three casinos there for a significant chunk of its revenues.

Sports practices and games would be allowed so long as individuals on the field and in the stands can maintain six-foot distances. In-home services such as housecleaning are allowed as long as social distancing rules are observed.

“The data has shown that we are ready to carefully move our state into the next phase of the MI Safe Start Plan, but we owe it to our brave frontline heroes to get this right,” Whitmer said in a Monday statement. “While Michiganders are no longer required to stay home, we must all continue to be smart and practice social distancing, and encourage those who meet the criteria to get tested for COVID-19. If we all do our part, our goal is to announce a shift to phase five for the entire state prior to the fourth of July.

"Stay smart, stay safe, and let’s all do our part.”

Whitmer's action means Michigan is leaving a smattering of states that have maintained the nation's strictest stay-home orders and restrictions, including New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Maryland, while vast swaths of the rest of the country have reopened activities.

Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are updating residents on Michigan's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at a Monday news conference as well as addressing other issues.

The governor cleared the way for this and other moves by moving into what she calls the Stage 4 or "improving" stage of her MI Safe Start Plan. Most of the state has been subject to the third "flattening" stage.

The fourth phase is triggered by lower cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to the state breakdown of the phased-in reopening. Michigan's COVID-19-related deaths neared 5,500 Sunday while confirmed cases topped out at 16,018. The totals of new cases and new deaths in the state in May was less than half of the April total.

The restaurant industry had been begging the governor to allow eateries to reopen for dine-in service because hundreds of outlets were threatened with financial difficulties and going out of business. The restaurant and lodging industry welcomed Whitmer's move but a leader said the industry still faces challenges in helping restaurants "thrive" again.

"Our northern Michigan restaurants set a tremendous example for the rest of the state that this industry is capable of operating in challenging times while ensuring the safety of guests and workers alike," Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association President & CEO Justin Winslow said in a statement. "...This is just the beginning of our important work of keeping restaurants open, helping them survive so that one day soon they may thrive."

Whitmer let Northern Michigan reopen ahead of the rest of the state the Friday before Memorial Day. Restaurants. Bars were permitted to reopen with certain restrictions under Northern Michigan's most recent reopening plan.

More than a week ago, the governor lifted restrictions on retail, auto dealerships, and medical, dental and veterinary procedures.

