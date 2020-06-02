Michigan residents possess about $67 million in unreturned bottle and can refunds, a tally that could reach $80 million before stores can to begin accepting containers again June 15, state officials said Tuesday.

The total is based on the average number of weekly returns the state has experienced in the past, and it "may not reflect our current environment," said Danelle Gittus, a spokeswoman for the state Treasury Department.

Michigan residents have been unable to return bottles and cans since late March, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped the practice in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In recent weeks, as residents have piled bottles and cans in garages, community groups have attempted to capitalize on the situation by collecting the recyclables for later deposit.

Buy Photo Michigan residents are in possession of roughly $67 million in unreturned bottle and can refunds and that tally could reach $80 million before stores are able to begin accepting cans again June 15. (Photo: Brandy Baker / The Detroit News)

On Monday, Whitmer announced stores could begin accepting bottle and can deposits for 10-cent refunds June 15. The order would allow retailers with reverse vending machines at the front of the store or in a separate location to accept returned bottles and cans.

Retailers have the option to limit customers to a maximum of $25 in refunds a day, setting limited hours for return or limiting the number of machines available.

Initially, retailers must limit their weekly returned bottle and can totals to 140% of what they collected weekly between April and May 2019.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/02/michigan-has-67-million-dollars-unreturned-bottles-could-reach-80-million-before-stores-reopen/5316423002/