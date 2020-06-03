Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is set to testify Wednesday about her plans to protect voter rights before a U.S. House Judiciary subcommittee.

The Detroit Democrat is set to testify before the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties of the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary.

The testimony comes nearly two weeks after President Donald Trump threatened Michigan funding over Benson's decision to mail absentee ballot applications to qualified Michigan voters ahead of the August and November elections. The state already allows voters to cast ballots by mail for any reason.

Benson announced Tuesday that she will mail all of Michigan's 7.7 million voters an absentee voter application, an effort first employed in the May 5 election to curb in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first-term secretary of state plans to use federal CARES Act funding to pay the estimated $4.5 million it will cost to mail absentee ballots to every registered voter.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/03/jocelyn-benson-voting-rights-us-house-judiciary-panel/3133458001/