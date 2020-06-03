Michigan reported 17 more deaths Wednesday linked to the new coronavirus, bringing the death tally to 5,570.

The state also confirmed 304 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Michigan has now reported 58,035 known cases of COVID since the virus was first detected in Michigan in early March.

Overall, deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and case rates are declining in Michigan.

Ava Brown, a student intern from Grand Valley State University, disinfects a lawn chair at Aurora Cellars in Lake Leelanau Friday to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus. (Photo: John L. Russell, Special to Detroit News)

Michigan fell to ninth across the country Wednesday in its number of known COVID cases but remained at No. 5 for deaths behind New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

Michigan averaged 283 new cases a day for the past five days, compared with an average 388 new cases a day for the previous five-day period, according to state data.

Citing positive trends in the numbers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week lifted Michigan's stay-at-home order and allowed dine-in restaurants, bars, libraries, swimming pools and day camps to reopen with restrictions next week. Groups of up to 100 may again convene outdoors.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, said the state is seeing about 12 new cases per million people a day.

About 12% of people tested have tested positive for the disease cumulatively, but in the past two weeks the proportion has been about 5%, she said Monday.

In May, the state confirmed 16,018 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,702 new deaths. The totals were less than half those for April, when the state confirmed 33,764 new cases and 3,530 new deaths.

Metro Detroit, comprising Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, has accounted for 62% of Michigan's COVID-19 cases and 77% of the state's deaths overall through Wednesday.

