Fifth night of demonstrations end with arrests
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Protesters are taken down by Detroit police after violating curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Protesters are taken down by Detroit police after violating curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A bloodied protestor hands are secured after being taken down by police personnel after breaching the 8 p.m. curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
A bloodied protestor hands are secured after being taken down by police personnel after breaching the 8 p.m. curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters are taken down by Detroit police after violating curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Protesters are taken down by Detroit police after violating curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters are taken down by Detroit police after violating curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Protesters are taken down by Detroit police after violating curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters are taken down by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Protesters are taken down by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A police officer pours water into the eyes of a protester who had been sprayed with an inflammatory agent after a large group was arrested during a march to protest the death of George Floyd on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020.
A police officer pours water into the eyes of a protester who had been sprayed with an inflammatory agent after a large group was arrested during a march to protest the death of George Floyd on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester is taken into custody by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
A protester is taken into custody by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters are taken down by Detroit Police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Protesters are taken down by Detroit Police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Female protesters are lined up and taken into custody by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Female protesters are lined up and taken into custody by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A protester is taken into custody by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
A protester is taken into custody by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters are taken down by Detroit Police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Protesters are taken down by Detroit Police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A bloodied protester hands are secured after being taken down by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
A bloodied protester hands are secured after being taken down by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A police officer pours water into the eyes of a protester who had been sprayed with an inflammatory agent after a large group was arrested during a march to protest the death of George Floyd on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020.
A police officer pours water into the eyes of a protester who had been sprayed with an inflammatory agent after a large group was arrested during a march to protest the death of George Floyd on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters are taken down by Detroit police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Protesters are taken down by Detroit police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
An officer loses his footing as protesters are taken down by Detroit police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
An officer loses his footing as protesters are taken down by Detroit police after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A bloodied protester hands are secured after being taken down by police personnel after breaching the 8 p.m. curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
A bloodied protester hands are secured after being taken down by police personnel after breaching the 8 p.m. curfew, which they did on purpose in order to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters are arrested during a demonstration in Detroit, June 2, 2020.
Protesters are arrested during a demonstration in Detroit, June 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A officer gives a protester some water after being secured by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
A officer gives a protester some water after being secured by police personnel after staying out after curfew, which they did on purpose to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters are arrested during a demonstration in Detroit, June 2, 2020.
Protesters are arrested during a demonstration in Detroit, June 2, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit police arrest protesters on Gratiot Avenue Tuesday night.
Detroit police arrest protesters on Gratiot Avenue Tuesday night. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A officer gives a protester some water after being secured by police personnel, after breaching the 8 pm curfew, which they did on purpose to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
A officer gives a protester some water after being secured by police personnel, after breaching the 8 pm curfew, which they did on purpose to get arrested, on Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Police make a line across Gratiot Avenue before eventually moving in to break up the protest after the 8 pm curfew in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Detroit Police make a line across Gratiot Avenue before eventually moving in to break up the protest after the 8 pm curfew in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters link arms as they make a line across Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive before police moved in and broke up the protest after the 8 pm curfew had been breached in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Protesters link arms as they make a line across Gratiot Avenue near Outer Drive before police moved in and broke up the protest after the 8 pm curfew had been breached in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew.
People marching to protest the death of George Floyd are arrested on Gratiot near Outer Drive, in Detroit, June 2, 2020. The protesters were detained after violating an 8 p.m. curfew. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters march in Detroit, Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Protesters march in Detroit, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brian Butler and his son, Aydeen Butler, 4, watch as protesters march through downtown Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020.
Brian Butler and his son, Aydeen Butler, 4, watch as protesters march through downtown Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters march along Van Dyke Avenue at Fisher Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Protesters march along Van Dyke Avenue at Fisher Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way down Gratiot Avenue during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020, that ended in arrests after the 8 p.m. curfew was intentionally breached.
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way down Gratiot Avenue during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020, that ended in arrests after the 8 p.m. curfew was intentionally breached. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way down Gratiot Avenue during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020, that ended in arrests after the 8 p.m. curfew was intentionally breached.
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way down Gratiot Avenue during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020, that ended in arrests after the 8 p.m. curfew was intentionally breached. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protestors carry signs and chant during a protest along Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Protestors carry signs and chant during a protest along Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way through downtown during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020, that ended in arrests after the 8 p.m. curfew was intentionally breached.
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way through downtown during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020, that ended in arrests after the 8 p.m. curfew was intentionally breached. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit police chief James Craig stands at the corner of Michigan and Third to observe a gathering of protesters outside the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters in Detroit on Tuesday.
Detroit police chief James Craig stands at the corner of Michigan and Third to observe a gathering of protesters outside the Detroit Police Safety Headquarters in Detroit on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way down Gratiot Avenue during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020, that ended in arrests after the 8 p.m. curfew was intentionally breached.
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way down Gratiot Avenue during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020, that ended in arrests after the 8 p.m. curfew was intentionally breached. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protesters march along Van Dyke Avenue at Fisher Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Protesters march along Van Dyke Avenue at Fisher Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tamera Sanders holds a sign during a protest at Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Tamera Sanders holds a sign during a protest at Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way through downtown during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached.
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way through downtown during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way through downtown during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached.
Demonstrators against police brutality and social injustice make their way through downtown during a march in Detroit, Michigan on June 2, 2020 that ended in arrests after the 8 pm curfew was intentionally breached. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A demonstrator holds up a sign while standing in the middle of State Street during a peaceful protest in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Ann Arbor police chief Michael Cox and other officers walked with demonstrators.
A demonstrator holds up a sign while standing in the middle of State Street during a peaceful protest in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Ann Arbor police chief Michael Cox and other officers walked with demonstrators. Jenna Kieser, AP
Fullscreen
Motorist traveling along Van Dyke Avenue and Eight Mile Road honk at protestors during a protest in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Motorist traveling along Van Dyke Avenue and Eight Mile Road honk at protestors during a protest in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Protestors carry signs and chant during a protest along Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Protestors carry signs and chant during a protest along Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, left, and Warren police commissioner William Dwyer speak during a protest at Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, left, and Warren police commissioner William Dwyer speak during a protest at Eight Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Warren on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — On Tuesday, at the fifth protest in as many days, Detroit Police Department posted its highest arrest total yet, 127.

    Tuesday's protest was not marked by the violence of past nights, but police, after issuing a number of warnings, were filmed making mass arrests of people who were out beyond the city's 8 p.m. temporary curfew. 

    The 127 arrests consist of 60 men and 67 women. Police say 47 of them were Detroiters, while six were from out of state. The remainder were Metro Detroiters, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, head of media relations for Detroit Police Department.

    More: Detroit police make arrests after standoff with protesters

    After a weekend where 84 people were arrested Saturday and another 100-plus on Sunday, things had slowed down a bit Monday, when police cited 40 people for curfew violations. 

    "We advised they would be arrested. Some complied, some didn't. Some offered some resistance, and so they were taken into custody," Police Chief James Craig told reporters at the scene Tuesday night. "We don't want to arrest, but if we have to, we will." 

    “I would have preferred that this not happen," Craig said. "Clearly I would have liked to reported to you that it was a peaceful protest, there was compliance, but we have a curfew in effect.”

    In neighboring Warren, a marching protest in the Macomb County suburb ended without incident or arrest, police said.

    "I think with the mayor [Jim Fouts] and myself being there, we established a good relationship with the protesters, with the demonstrators, to make sure we indicated to them our support for the protest," said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

    "As a police department, we wanted them to know they were protected, that we were there to let them protest as long and as far as they wanted to," Dwyer added.

    More: Protesters in Warren join call against police brutality

    The group of about 100 people, in a city of 133,000, marched several miles north from its starting point at Eight Mile and Van Dyke, before heading back there. 

    Dwyer said the city made two school buses available to shuttle the protesters back to the Eight Mile and Van Dyke.

    "They didn't take it," Dwyer said. "I know they had their own reasons, but the offer was there, and they knew it was there, and they appreciated that."

    But 150 miles west in Kalamazoo, local officials called in the Michigan National Guard Tuesday after a high-tension night of protesting Monday. Police claimed they were outnumbered 50-to-1 by protesters before using tear gas on them. 

    That display, public safety chief Karianne Thomas told the Associated Press, "was not our community’s finest hour."

    More: Kalamazoo leaders plead for calm after protest violence

    And so on Tuesday, 90 members of the National Guard were deployed to the 76,000-person city as a "peaceful presence," said Capt. Andrew Layton, spokesman for the Michigan National Guard. 

    While those people left town a bit after midnight, and had only been requested for one night, Sunday, in Lansing, about 125 members have remained on-site in Grand Rapids, Layton said.

    Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    =

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/03/protests-peaceful-warren-national-guard-kalamazoo-detroit-arrests/3133519001/