Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filled vacancies Wednesday on two district courts in Metro Detroit.

Whitmer appointed Breeda K. O'Leary as a judge in Wayne's 29th District Court and Brian C. Hartwell to the bench in Hazel Park's 43rd District Court.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Breeda K. O'Leary to the 29th District Court of the City of Wayne. (Photo: Courtesy/Executive Office of the Governor)

O'Leary has worked as city attorney for Wayne, assistant city attorney for Westland, prosecutor in 18th and 29th district courts and with Fausone Bohn LLP. Hartwell is mayor of Madison Heights and an attorney in private practice.

O'Leary will serve until Jan. 1 in place of former Judge Laura R. Mack, who resigned as of March 1. O’Leary is running in this year's election to fill the remainder of Mack’s term expiring Jan. 1, 2025.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to have a meaningful impact on the community," O'Leary said in a press release. "As judge of the 29th District Court, I will ensure that all individuals are heard and treated with respect."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Brian C. Hartwell to the 43rd District Court of the City of Hazel Park. (Photo: Courtesy/Executive Office of the Governor)

Hartwell will fill the remaining term of Judge Charles G. Goedert, who resigned effective March 16. Hartwell is running for a full six-year term this year.

"I am humbled by this opportunity to serve my beloved hometown and neighboring communities as a district court judge," Hartwell said in the release. "Like the employees of the court, I am devoted to serving the public fairly and compassionately."

"Breeda and Brian are well-respected within the legal community and will be bringing their extensive experiences to the bench," Whitmer said. "I'm confident that they will both uphold a standard of excellence while performing their duties for the citizens of Michigan in the 29th and 43rd districts."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/03/whitmer-names-judges-wayne-hazel-park-district-courts/3136966001/