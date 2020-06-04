Monroe — Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Monroe County Animal Control Division vehicle and left one person in critical condition.

Officials said the crash happened Thursday morning at the intersection of South Custer Road and Raisinville Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle that had been in an earlier hit-and-run crash was traveling west on Custer and approaching a red light at the Raisinville Road intersection. The vehicle's driver, a 44-year-old Hudson woman, disregarded the red light and crashed into the Animal Division vehicle as it traveled south on Raisinville Road and crossed westbound Custer Road.

Officials said the suspect's vehicle struck the Animal Division vehicle directly on the the driver's side. The two vehicles then struck a third vehicle that was waiting to make a turn.

State police said the driver of the Animal Division vehicle was seriously injured, taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition. The female suspect suffered serious injuries and was also taken to a hospital. The third vehicle's driver sustained minor injuries, according to authorities.

Officials said investigators suspect alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

