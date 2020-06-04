The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Michigan rose by 25 on Thursday as the state confirmed more deaths tied to the disease COVID-19.

Thursday's tally included 13 older deaths identified by comparing death certificate data with the state's registry of laboratory-confirmed cases. As trends continue downward, Michigan has again dropped in state rankings by John Hopkins University, falling to No. 9 for the most cases and to No. 6 for the most deaths with 5,595.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported 206 new cases of COVID, bringing the cumulative total of known cases to 58,241.

It was the fifth straight day when fewer than 40 COVID deaths were reported in Michigan. The state averaged 26 deaths a day for the last five days, compared with 45 deaths a day for the previous five-day period.

The rolling average for new cases is also down, with an average of 271 cases a day for the last five days compared with an average of 401 for the prior five-day period.

Buy Photo Workers with Ascension St. John Hospital, watch, wave, and take photos as a parade of first responders and health care workers moving past Ascension St. John Hospital, in Detroit, May 4, 2020. Multiple police and fire departments participated in the parade to honor the workers dealing with treating COVID-19 patients. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Citing improving trends in the data, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday lifted Michigan's stay-at-home order and will allow dine-in restaurants, bars, libraries, swimming pools and day camps to reopen with restrictions next week. Social groups of up to 100 may again convene outdoors.

Public health officials cautioned those most vulnerable to severe disease from COVID-19, including the elderly and those with underlying chronic medical conditions, to consider not going out unless they must to protect themselves.

Metro Detroit, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, has accounted for 61% of Michigan's COVID-19 cases and 77% of the state's deaths through Wednesday.

Seniors aged 70 and older comprise 69% of COVID deaths in Michigan, with a median age of 77, according to state data.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/04/michigan-reports-25-covid-deaths-state-falls-6th-national-ranking/3146128001/