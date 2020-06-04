On June 22, people will again be allowed to camp in state parks, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced.

State parks had been closed to campers due to the coronavirus threat. But with death tolls on the decline and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rescinding aspects of the lockdown, and again allowing groups to gather, now camping will be allowed to resume.

Recreation passports are required to camp in Michigan state parks. In fiscal year 2018, they brought in about $30.3 million in revenues.

The passports cost either $12, if bought when renewing one's vehicle registration, or $17 at the park, for most vehicles, with the extra $5 charge a convenience fee. People who buy the pass at Belle Isle in Detroit don't have to pay the convenience fee.

There are still several camp sides will not reopen on July 22, the state says, including Port Austin State Harbor, which will remain closed the entire 2020 season.

As to why the reopening is being announced weeks in advance rather than taking place immediately, the department's frequently asked questions page cites the layoff of 102 DNR staffers, the state's hiring freeze, which prevented people from being hired and trained until May 15, and says it takes time to train staff and prepare campsites.

The 2020 North American Camping Report, underwritten by Kampgrounds of America, finds that "camping is well positioned to rebound earlier compared to other types of travel, once travelers themselves deem it safe to travel again." That rebound is expected to take place late in the season, the report says, as camping is believed to be a "safe, accessible way to return to the outdoors while still maintaining acceptable social distancing standards."

The timeline for when people would be legally allowed to do so, or when they would feel comfortable doing so, will vary, according to the report, which was published in May.

But in Michigan the legal question has been answered.

People can learn more at the DNR website.

