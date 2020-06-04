Highland Park — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who's voiced concerns about other demonstrations potentially spreading COVID-19 in recent weeks, participated Thursday in a civil rights march in Highland Park with hundreds of people that appeared to violate social distancing rules.

Whitmer stood nearly shoulder to shoulder with some march participants, who included Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown denied the governor had violated her own executive order issued Monday that says people should remain six feet apart if participating in public gatherings.

Contrary to the administration's own guidance posted online, Brown said the unity march didn't violate her latest order because it states, "Nothing in this order shall be taken to abridge protections guaranteed by the state or federal constitution."

"That includes the right to peaceful protest," she said.

However, a page of frequently asked questions about the order on the governor's website specifically says, "Persons may engage in expressive activities protected by the First Amendment within the State of Michigan but must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including remaining at least six feet from people from outside the person’s household."

While many of the hundreds of participants on Thursday wore masks, including the governor, the six-feet distancing policy wasn't followed.

State Rep. Lynn Afenoudlis, R-Grand Rapids Township, criticized Whitmer's handling of the event.

"Social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 — unless you have a great photo op," Afendoulis tweeted.

The event was a unity march that featured Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, clergy and law enforcement. It began at the Highland Park Municipal Building.

"Gov. Whitmer attended today’s unity march to show her support for peaceful demonstrations taking place across America, the need for action, and to shine a light on the inequities Black Michiganders face every day," Brown said in a Thursday statement.

The march came amid protests in Michigan and other states over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota on May 25.

On Monday, Whitmer said she had a "high level" of concern about the protests, specifically participants not wearing masks, potentially spreading COVID-19.

In past weeks, the governor repeatedly criticized protests against her stay-at-home orders for potentially spreading the virus. During an appearance on "The View" on May 13 — 22 days ago — Whitmer said the protests at the time made it "much more precarious" for the state to continue reopening its economy.

"The fact of the matter is these protests, in a perverse way, make it likelier that we are going to have to stay in a stay-home posture," Whitmer said then. "The whole point of them, supposedly, is that they don’t want to be doing that.”

