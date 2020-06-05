Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that hair and nail salons and barbershops will be allowed to open statewide in Michigan on June 15.

"That's right," Whitmer said at a Friday news briefing. "You can get a haircut."

Likewise, this coming Wednesday, Regions 6 and 8 of the state — Northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula — will move to the fifth phase of the governor's reopening plan. The phase allows the reopening of salons, movie theaters and gyms, subject to safety protocols and procedures designed to minimize the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release.

Under the fifth phase, indoor social gatherings and organized events of up to 50 people are allowed, and outdoor social gatherings and organized events are also allowed if people maintain six feet of distance from one another and the gathering consists of no more than 250 people, according to Whitmer's office.

In northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, outdoor performance and sporting venues will be open with a larger capacity limit of 500, which will allow for some outdoor graduation ceremonies. The current limit in the rest of the state is for 100 or fewer individuals. Whitmer mentioned graduation ceremonies potentially being able to take place under the 500-person outdoor limit.

"We can start to think about and start to plan for that," the governor said.

Business reopenings will have to abide safety requirements. Movie theaters will face capacity limits, and hair salons should mark social distancing spacing in waiting rooms and add special hours for vulnerable populations, Whitmer said.

While Regions 6 and 8 move to the fifth reopening phase, the rest of the state will remain in the fourth phase. She hopes the whole state will remove to the fifth phase in a few weeks.

"If the current trajectory continues, I do anticipate the whole state will be in Phase 5," Whitmer said. "That is my fervent home."

"Please do not drop your guard now," she continued.

The Friday press briefing comes as the state fell to No. 9 nationally in terms of cases and to No. 6 for the most deaths. Michigan's current total cases stand at 58,241 and deaths at 5,595.

On Thursday, Whitmer participated Thursday in a civil rights march in Highland Park with hundreds of people who did not follow social distancing rules, including herself. The first-term governor has voiced concerns about other demonstrations potentially spreading COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The news briefing also comes as officials briefed the media on how the state grades dams and the conditions of such structures across Michigan. Whitmer last year proposed a 43% cut for a Michigan dam repair and maintenance program, but the Republican-controlled Legislature restored the money in the final budget bill that she signed into law seven months before the Edenville Dam broke due to years of mismanagement.

When the potential buyers of the dam last year requested $1.6 million from the grant program for proposed work that would likely have begun this summer, Whitmer's Department of Natural Resources denied the request because it did not meet the priorities and criteria of the grant program.

