Detroit — The state of Michigan reported 32 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll, between confirmed and probable cases to 5,887.

Detroit, Michigan's largest city, has now reported 1,399 deaths due to the virus, which reached the state on March 10. Its death toll per 100,000 residents now stands at 207.

On Friday, the state began offering "probable" deaths to the total. The probable death toll, of 238, is one less than it had Friday, 239. Along with 5,649 confirmed deaths, that brings the total to 5,887.

Public health experts have said the combined total, provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is a truer representation of the virus' toll.

The state's total case count has dipped from 63,539 on Friday to 63,489 on Saturday, despite the addition of 111 "probable" cases in that time.

