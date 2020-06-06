Detroit — The state of Michigan reported 36 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 5,652.

Detroit — Michigan's largest city — has now reported 1,399 deaths due to the virus, which reached the state on March 10. Its death toll per 100,000 residents now stands at 208, according to city numbers.

On Friday, the state began adding "probable" deaths to it's overall total. The probable death toll of 238 is one less than it had Friday.

Public health experts have said the combined total, provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, is a truer representation of the virus' toll.

Overall, the state recorded 58,749 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday, including 224 new cases.

