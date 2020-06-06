Monroe — A Monroe Animal Control officer died early Saturday morning from injuries of a car crash, officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Darrian Young, 24, died after succumbing to injuries from a Thursday car crash where she was hit directly on the driver's side.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Young was driving an Animal Control Division vehicle and was hit by a mini van at the intersection of South Custer Road and Raisinville Road. Officials suspect the driver of the mini van, a 44-year-old woman, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

"Officer Young was an enthusiastic, energetic, animal lover who had a particular passion for horses," officials said in a press release.

Young was engaged to her fiance, Zach Farris. As well as being an officer for the Animal Control, Young was also a member of the Monroe County Sheriff Posse.

Officials said the suspect disregarded a red light and struck Young, which caused a third vehicle to be hit.

The female suspect suffered serious injuries and was also taken to a hospital. The third vehicle's driver sustained minor injuries, according to authorities.

