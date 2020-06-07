Warren — Two suspects were in custody and expected to face charges after an afternoon incident in which a victim was hit by a car, another with a crowbar and four gunshots were fired by one of the suspects.

No one was seriously injured in the incident, which occurred about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in a field near the Warren Community Center on Arden Avenue during an exchange involving a child.

“We have two people in custody, a man and a woman, both in their 20s,” said police Chief William Dwyer.

A preliminary investigation shows an argument precipitated the attacks. Reasons for the argument remained under investigation but two gunshot rounds were fired into the air and two into an occupied Jeep, Dwyer said. The weapon also was recovered by police.

Dwyer said the incident had nothing to do with an afternoon march from the Civic Center to Chicago Boulevard by an estimated 200 people demonstrating in support of Black Lives Matter and the memory of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis has prompted dozens of similar protests in Metro Detroit and across the nation since his Memorial Day death after he was pinned by officers, including on his neck, during an arrest.

“It was a peaceful event and without any incident,” said Dwyer, who noted three police chaplains said a prayer at the start of the march.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/07/2-custody-car-crowbar-gunshots-warren-dwyer/3172292001/