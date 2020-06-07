Monroe — A 4-year-old boy died after being in a car crash in Monroe County on Saturday, officials said.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Michigan State Police responded to the crash near Bluebush Road and Stadler Road in Raisinville Township.

The 35-year-old father from Rasinville Township was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima westbound down Bluebush Road when he was struck by a 37-year-old woman from Maybee driving a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police said the child was in the passenger side backseat in a booster seat with a seat belt on when the woman hit the passenger side of the car.

The child was unresponsive when police arrived and was transported to Promedica Toledo Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Both the man and the woman were treated for their injuries at the same hospital.

ataylor@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @arianattaylor

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/07/boy-dies-monore-county-car-crash/3169952001/