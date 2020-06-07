Michigan's daily coronavirus numbers continue to dwindle, even while adding probable cases and deaths as the state reported 121 new cases and 4 more deaths.

In total, Michigan is reporting 58,870 cases and 5,656 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Due to its population and size, Detroit still leads in highest coronavirus numbers in the state with 11,566 cases and 1,481 deaths, including 370 probable cases and 83 probable deaths.

Since Friday, the state has began to add probable cases and deaths to the total numbers. On Sunday, the state reported 5,543 probable cases and 239 probable deaths, which was one more death than Saturday's numbers.

Adding probable deaths to the official tally allows for a more accurate number since testing for the disease COVID-19 has been limited, and the official count in Michigan has so far only included deaths where the individual tested positive for the virus, public heath experts say.

Probable deaths include people who never tested positive for COVID-19 but were suspected to have died from the virus. Probable cases include individuals without a COVID-positive diagnostic lab test who were presumed to be infected due to their symptoms and an epidemiological link.

