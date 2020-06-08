Park Township, Mich. – The bodies of a 6-year-old boy and a teenager have been found after both went missing in separate weekend incidents in Lake Michigan.

The body of 17-year-old Christian Ngabo was found in the lake about 9 a.m. Monday, according to the Ottawa County sheriff’s office.

The body of 6-year-old Iain Rowe was found about 7:15 p.m. Sunday amid rocks along the shoreline in western Michigan.

Autopsies were expected to be performed on both bodies. Foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

Iain of Ferrysburg was reported missing Saturday afternoon at Holland State Park while authorities were at the park searching for Ngabo.

The park is in Park Township, southwest of Grand Rapids.

Ngabo, of Grand Rapids, and his 19-year-old brother struggled while swimming in the lake, according to witnesses. The 19-year-old was able to swim near the beach and a flotation device was tossed to him.

Ngabo last was seen about 40 or 50 yards (36 to 45 meters) from shore.

