Michigan agencies last week served the owners of the failed Edenville dam with a warrant to inspect the dam and Wixom Lake for safety violations, wetland impacts and evidence of mussels and other aquatic creatures harmed by the failure of the 96-year-old dam and resulting drainage of the man-made lake.

Last Wednesday's request, backed by federal wildlife agencies and signed by Harrison County Magistrate Steven Worpell, came after the state of Michigan in early May sued dam owner Boyce Hydro Power for low lake levels that allegedly killed mussels in Wixom Lake.

Boyce Hydro has maintained the state’s continued regulatory and legal pressure regarding mussel welfare combined with residents' recreational concerns eventually led the company to raise water levels in the man-made lake in April.

The state has deemed that argument hogwash, noting the dam’s lake levels were required by a Gladwin County Circuit Court order and arguing that Boyce Hydro’s objections to raising lake levels were motivated by cost concerns.

That didn’t stop the company from repeating the criticism upon receiving the warrant.

“That’s Michigan’s priority again: To save the mussels,” Boyrce Hydro lawyer Lawrence Kogan said Monday.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy officials weren't immediately available to comment.

After the state took over jurisdiction of the Edenville Dam in 2018, Michigan's agencies opposed permit applications that winter and this past winter that sought to lower Wixom Lake levels to ease winter maintenance and maintain the safety of the aging dams. When Boyce Hydro was denied permits to do so both years, the company said it lowered the levels anyway.

The state took regulatory action in response based in part on the damage it suspected the lowered lake levels incurred on freshwater mussels, including snuff box mussels. On May 1, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed on behalf of the state wildlife and environmental agencies to recoup the cost of the damaged aquatic life and stop the company from making unauthorized drawdowns.

In April, weeks ahead of the flood, the company said it raised Wixom Lake levels again to comply with the Gladwin County court order, state environmental demands and the concerns of lakeside residents. The dam failed on May 19.

The state's concerns focused on harm to fresh water mussels, in particular with snuffbox mussels, which usually live in fresh water creeks but also can be found in large rivers and Lake Erie, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They are considered an endangered species that are threatened by invasive zebra mussels, pollution and dams. Lake Wixom is a man-made lake created by the Edenville Dam.

The company, in response to the state’s new warrants, filed Friday to have the state’s May 1 lawsuit moved from Ingham County Circuit Court to the federal district court in Western Michigan, where the company believes some of the claims would better addressed.

The state-filed lawsuit raises federal issues, laws and regulations that govern dam operations specific to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s oversight and the oversight of other federal environmental agencies, Boyce's Friday motion argued.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regulated the Edenville Dam for decades and had scolded Boyce Hydro repeatedly for failing to maintain proper spillway capacity. Federal regulators finally revoked the dam’s energy production license in 2018 and transferred jurisdiction to the state.

Included in Boyce’s motion to have the case moved to federal court were the warrant for state agencies to inspect Wixom Lake bottom lands and affidavits submitted in support of the warrant by the state departments of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

DNR Natural Resources Manager Jeffrey Jolley in his affidavit noted the dam breach “exposed approximately 560 acres of bottomland that provided habitat for freshwater mussels and other aquatic creatures.”

Jolley sought the warrant on behalf of the DNR, Michigan’s environmental agency, several federal agencies to determine through June 26 what, if any, aquatic species were harmed by the breach.

“The specific activities to be conducted at the property include walking the property, using hand tools (eg., shovels, rakes) to locate aquatic species, photographing and/or videotaping any aquatic species,” the affidavit said.

Environmental quality analyst Eric Decker also submitted an affidavit in support of the warrant, noting the flood exposed several “probable violations of Michigan law” governing dam safety, water resources, wetlands and lake levels.

Since Boyce Hydro owns “nearly all of the bottomlands of Wixom Lake,” Decker sought court permission to gain access to and inspect the Edenville Dam and exposed bottomlands through June 26, again in collaboration with the DNR and several federal agencies.

Boyce argued in a Thursday letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that, despite state claims that the lake served as a “critical habitat” to the snuffbox mussel, the federal agency in 2018 “had been unable to determine and designate” whether the mussel was present in Wixom Lake, let alone whether the lake served as a “critical habitat.”

The motion muses that federal regulators actually had jurisdiction over any federally-protected mussels in the lake, jurisdiction that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asserted that jurisdiction in February when federal officials inquired after state reports of the killing of federally protected “snuffbox mussel” in Wixom Lake.

Boyce also argued there was a lingering question as to whether the “duty of care” for the dam established under federal control remained with the federal regulators even after transfer to the state. The lawsuit refers to a 2018 ruling from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that allowed Boyce Hydro to lower Lake Wixom levels temporarily to conduct maintenance on an upstream dam.

