The number of new cases and deaths tied to the the new coronavirus in Michigan continue to fall, as the state on Monday reported 17 additional deaths, bringing the tally to 5,673.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also confirmed 129 new cases of COVID-19 for a total 58,999 known cases since the state began tracking the disease in March.

New cases of COVID continue to fall, with the state averaging 193 new cases a day for the previous five days, compared with an average 283 a day for the previous five-day period.

Deaths also are trending down, with an average 21 deaths a day for the last five days, compared to 33 deaths a day for the previous five-day stretch, according to state data.

Michigan ranks ninth for the number of COVID-19 cases and sixth for the most deaths with 5,673, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lifted Michigan's stay-at-home order and allowed dine-in restaurants, bars, libraries, swimming pools and day camps to reopen Monday with restrictions. Social groups of up to 100 are again allowed to convene outdoors.

Public health officials still caution that those most vulnerable to severe disease from COVID-19, including the elderly and those with underlying chronic medical conditions, should consider not going out unless they must to protect themselves.

Metro Detroit, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, has accounted for about 61% of Michigan's COVID-19 cases and 77% of deaths.

