Cedar Point officials said Tuesday the Sandusky, Ohio, amusement park will open its 150th season next month.

Every year, the park typically opens the first Saturday of May, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced its owner to delay.

Next month, the park will open in phases beginning with season passholders followed by Cedar Point Resorts guests and guests who have pre-purchased tickets, officials said.

“The safety of all of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be our top priority. We’re looking forward to returning to summertime fun in a safe and healthy manner,” Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, said Tuesday in a statement. “We’ve implemented new safety protocols throughout the property that align with the recommendations of health and safety experts. With that guidance, we’re ready and excited to welcome our guests and associates back to Cedar Point.”

Tentative dates for its opening:

►July 9-10: Park opens for 2020 season, gold and platinum pass holders only.

►July 11: Park opens to resorts guests and 2020 Cedar Point season, gold and platinum pass holders.

The park previously announced Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers and Lighthouse Point RV sites will open June 12 – 27.

Officials said new cleanliness, health and safety protocols have been put in place at the park, including:

►Reservations for a visit – All guests, including Season Passholders, will be required to make a reservation though the Cedar Point mobile app or at cedarpoint.com.

►Guests at a Cedar Point Resorts property will have entry to Cedar Point for each day of their stay, beginning the day after check in, but must purchase a ticket or have a 2020 season pass.

►Health screening – All guests must complete a health screening declaration within the Cedar Point mobile app 24 hours before entering the park.

►Temperature screening – Guests and associates will undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering the park.

►Face coverings – Guests and associates will be required to wear a mask at all times.

►Social distancing – Markers and signage will be placed throughout the park to assist with social distancing of at least six feet.

