Experts predict record-breaking levels this summer as the Great Lakes continue to rise as two of the lakes and Lake St. Clair set new monthly records in May.

Lakes Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie broke monthly water level records in May that were previously set in 1986, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials said. Lakes Michigan-Huron and St. Clair smashed the all-time high marks by 4 inches, while Lake Erie bested its record by one inch. The same lakes set monthly records in April.

The latest projections from the Corps' Detroit District show that Lake Michigan-Huron and all the other lakes will experience increases in water levels in June and July, with a few tapering off while Michigan-Huron climbs through September. The estimates indicate waterfront property owners may get a break in the late summer and early fall.

High lake levels, eroding shorelines a challenge
People assess the damage on the beach at Point Betsie Lighthouse, north of Frankfort, on Oct. 16, 2019, after gale-force winds on Lake Michigan pushed near-record-high water onto the beach along with a huge amount of woody debris. As winter approaches, lakeside residents know that storms could bring more coastal flooding, erosion, ice floes and jams that could create havoc.
Gale-force winds on Lake Michigan and Grand Traverse Bay have caused water to erode and collapse the parking area at West End Beach in Traverse City, seen on Oct. 16.
High water in Grand Traverse Bay, fed by winds on Lake Michigan, splashes onto the lawn at the Open Space in downtown Traverse City on Oct. 16.
Piles of woody debris lie on the beach at Point Betsie Lighthouse in Benzie County on Oct. 16, as high winds on Lake Michigan swept ashore high water.
A tree stands in the water of Saginaw Bay at Killarney Beach in Bangor Township. Residents have seen their backyard beaches diminish in recent years.
Killarney Beach resident Julie Schultz of Bangor Township talks about the rising waters of Saginaw Bay as she stands on the seawall behind her house. She says her beachfront was three times larger when she and her family moved here years ago.
These weeds behind the house of Bill Thorson, 76, of Bangor Township were not covered by the waters of Saginaw Bay in 2018, he said.&nbsp;
Bill Thorson, 76, and Jean Tude Thuot, 74, of Bangor Township, talk about the rising Saginaw Bay waters behind their Bayshore Drive houses.
Thousands of zebra mussel shells are washed up on the shores of Saginaw Bay behind houses along Bay Shore Drive in Bangor Township after recent storms.&nbsp;
Killarney Beach resident Dan Latal talks about the rising water level of Saginaw Bay as he sits on the seawall behind his house. Latal says there were 100 yards of beach here when he moved in 19 years ago.
Killarney Beach resident Julie Schultz says her beachfront is three times smaller than when she and her family moved here years ago due to the rising water level in Saginaw Bay.
This sticker is displayed on the window of Killarney Beach resident Julie Schultz of Bangor Township.
Tobico Beach resident Kathy Dwan, 49, of Bangor Township, says during storms the Saginaw Bay rises to the two white paddle boards on her beach.
Gaps between the boat slip piers and the berm at the Luna Pier Harbor Club marina in Luna Pier show the erosion that occurred due to high lake levels this summer.
High water levels over the summer are partially to blame for damaged and tilting piers at the Luna Pier Harbor Club marina in Luna Pier.
A truck slowly drives through a flooded Cotterie Park Road in Leamington, Ontario, on May 8, 2019, as waves from Lake Erie batter the shoreline.
The same location on Old Mission Peninsula is seen at top on Sept. 4, 2011, and at bottom on Sept. 3, 2019.
A motorcycle traverses high water on a usually dry parking lot at the Humbug Marina in Gibraltar on July 1, 2019.
Willie Brown enjoys some time at his boat in the Humbug Marina in Gilbraltar on July 1, 2019, but found his table, chairs and grill in water in the parking lot.
A temporary dock and walkway is a foot underwater at the launch site at Elizabeth Park in Trenton on July 1, 2019.
Brian Adam of Romulus walks in a flooded field near the banks of the Trenton Channel in Elizabeth Park on July 1, 2019.
Michael Truesdell and Nathaniel Cecil of Lincoln Park fish from a rock surrounded by water near the usual bank of the Trenton Channel in Elizabeth Park.&nbsp;
West End Beach in Traverse City is completely under water on Oct. 16, 2019, with severe erosion in the parking area. The life buoy is usually several feet from the water on the beach.
The beach at Clinch Park in Traverse City is under water on Oct. 16, 2019. Gale-force winds on Lake Michigan and Grand Traverse Bay pushed near-record-high water onto shore, causing erosion.
In Traverse City, the Clinch Park launch ramp parking lot was closed Oct. 16, 2019, due to high water.
High winds in Grand Traverse Bay, fed by Lake Michigan, pushed near-record-high water onto the pier at the West End Beach-Holiday Inn in Traverse City, on Oct. 16, 2019. The hotel also had flooding in its parking lot.
Large waves on Lake Michigan, caused by high winds, crash into the St. Joseph Lighthouse and pier on Oct. 16, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Lake Michigan floods a walkway near the docks in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago on Aug. 30, 2019. In early October, steady rain and rising tides resulted in portions of scenic Lake Shore Drive in Chicago being closed for two hours because of flooding.
    The rising lake levels have posed problems for some Michigan marinas and have threatened the loss of lake-front property during the past year or so. The high lake levels have led to higher water levels in connecting inland rivers and streams. 

    Property owners could continue to combat bluff and shoreline erosion, damage to coastal infrastructure and potential flooding. The rising lake levels have presented long-term challenges for a region that has faced swings of the lakes' extreme highs and lows. 

    All of the lakes experienced a rise in water levels from April to May. Lake Superior rose an inch, while Lakes Michigan-Huron and St. Clair both rose 3 inches. Erie and Ontario rose 1 and 2 inches, respectively.

    The rise continues despite data showing precipitation in the Great Lakes basin was below average last month and April.

    During the spring, water levels tend to climb on the Great Lakes given the influx of rainfall and runoff.

    Corps officials said precipitation was below average on Lakes Superior and Ontario by approximately 50% and 30%, respectively, while precipitation on Lakes Michigan-Huron and Erie was more than 10% above average.

    June 2020: Great Lakes projections

    All of the lakes are either in their period of seasonal rise or are reaching their peak.

