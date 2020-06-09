The Great Wolf Lodge and water park in Traverse City will reopen June 23 with limited capacity.

The family resort partnered with sanitation experts to ensure customer safety with new regulations to protect against COVID-19: room sanitation prior to check-in, new options for contactless payment and hand sanitizer stations throughout the lodge.

Great Wolf Lodge and waterpark in Traverse City will reopen June 23. (Photo: Great Wolf Lodge)

“Guests can use credit card, debit card or their resort wristband for purchases to minimize touchpoints associated with cash transactions." the lodge said.

The lodge has also installed plexiglass barriers to reduce exposure between staff members and guests.

Operating at only 50% capacity, the lodge's waterpark will be open for guests to use. According to the CDC, there is no evidence that the use of pools or hot tubs contributes to the spread of COVID-19.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/09/great-wolf-lodge-and-water-park-traverse-city-to-reopen/5328796002/