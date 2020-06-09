Michigan confirmed 25 more deaths Tuesday linked to the new coronavirus, as deaths and new cases of the disease COVID-19 continued their gradual decline.

The state also recorded six additional probable deaths through Tuesday, bringing the state's total death toll to 5,943.

That overall figure includes 245 probable deaths, which refers to individuals who didn't test positive but whose death certificate listed COVID-19 disease as a cause of death.

Buy Photo Shopper Nahson Kellum, left, of Southfield, puts on a face mask that is offered by mall concierge Eddie Cooper as he enter the facility. Somerset Collection re-opens Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, as shoppers are offered complimentary masks with social distancing encouraged and hand sanitizer stations available. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday 108 new cases of COVID-19 that were confirmed in the last 24 hours. The state also reported 189 probable COVID cases for at least 64,998 known cases of COVID-19 since early March.

Michigan is averaging 190 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 a day so far in June, compared with 517 new daily cases on average in May, according to state data.

Deaths also are trending down, with an average 23 deaths a day so far this month, compared to an average 38 deaths a day for the last week of May, excluding presumptive deaths.

State data show the virus has been particularly deadly in the African American community, with black patients dying at a rate of 1,502 per million people in Michigan, compared with a rate of 302 deaths per million people among white Michiganians.

Through Friday, 42,041 people in Michigan were considered recovered from COVID-19, meaning they were still alive 30 days after the onset of illness, according to the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted Michigan's stay-at-home order and allowed dine-in restaurants, bars, libraries, swimming pools and day camps to reopen Monday with restrictions. Barbers and salons may reopen starting June 15.

Public health officials caution that those most vulnerable to severe disease from COVID-19, including the elderly and those with underlying chronic medical conditions, should consider not going out unless they must to protect themselves.

Michigan ranks ninth for the number of COVID-19 cases and sixth for the most deaths with 5,673, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

