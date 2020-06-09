Lansing — Michigan officials filed suit Tuesday against Boyce Hydro Power in a bid to hold the Edenville Dam owners responsible for widespread flood damage in the Midland area and recoup the taxpayer money spent to address the breach.

The lawsuit filed in Ingham County Circuit Court would ask the court to set enforceable deadlines for fixing the Edenville Dam on the Tobacco River side, said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is suing on behalf of the state environmental and natural resource departments. She noted the Tobacco River side is "still showing many signs of weakness."

"When you cut through all the noise and you focus on the facts, it's clear that legal responsibility for the failure of the dam lies solely with the owner of the dam," Nessel said.

Water rushes through the Edenville Dam, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Edenville, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Photo: Katy Kildee, AP)

"...If you chose to put your own interests above the safety of the public, then you will be held responsible to fullest extent of the law."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to investigate what went wrong at the Edenville Dam shortly after it broke May 19, sending water surging over and around the Sanford Dam.

The flooding amid historic rains led to the evacuation of roughly 10,000 people in the Midland area.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked the Edenville Dam's license to generate electricity in September 2018, saying the owners failed for years to correct a fatal flaw that put downstream communities at tremendous risk of flooding and loss of life. Since it was no longer producing energy, regulatory oversight of the dam passed to the state government.

After assuming oversight, Michigan's agencies opposed permit applications in 2018 and this past winter that sought to lower Wixom Lake levels to ease winter maintenance and maintain safety. Although denied a permit, Boyce Hydro officials said they lowered the water levels in the man-made lake anyway.

The state then took action, based in part on suspected damage to the freshwater mussel population, including endangered snuff box mussels. On May 1, Nessel filed suit to force payment for the damaged aquatic life and to stop the company from lowering future lake levels without approval.

In April, weeks ahead of the flood, the company applied for a permit to raise water levels to comply with Gladwin County court orders, state environmental demands and the concerns of lakeside residents, Boyce said. The dam failed on May 19, causing an estimated $200 million in damage in Midland County.

The pressure it asserted was focused completely on winter lake levels, not the summer lake levels and only to bring the company into compliance with court orders, McDiarmid said.

The remains of the Edenville Dam, as seen on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. (Photo: Jake May | MLive.com, AP)

The state's concerns in its May 1 lawsuit focused on harm to freshwater mussels, in particular snuff box mussels, which usually live in fresh water creeks but also can be found in large rivers and Lake Erie, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They are considered an endangered species that are threatened by invasive zebra mussels, pollution and dams. Wixom Lake was created by the building of the Edenville Dam.

