Raisinville Township — Michigan State Police are asking the public for tips on the fatal crash that killed a Monroe County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division vehicle last week.

The driver of the animal control vehicle, Darrian Young, 24, died of her injuries Saturday.

On Tuesday, officials said they are investigating reports the driver who crashed into the animal control vehicle was driving recklessly before the collision.

Police said the crash happened at about 8 a.m. Thursday on South Custer and Raisinville roads.

According to state police, Young was driving a Sheriff's Animal Control Division vehicle when she was hit by a black 2014 Dodge Caravan van with no license plate at the intersection. Last week, officials said they believed the driver of the minivan, a 44-year-old woman, was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

They said the vehicle struck the Animal Division vehicle directly on the the driver's side. The two vehicles then struck a third vehicle that was waiting to make a turn.

Young was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition, police said. The female suspect suffered serious injuries and was also taken to a hospital. The third vehicle's driver sustained minor injuries, according to authorities.

Before the crash, the minivan was seen in the area of Telegraph, south of M-50 to Dunbar Road. The minivan allegedly ran a vehicle off the road on Laplaisance at East Dunbar, before fleeing to Interstate 75 and South Otter Creek, according to state police. The last known location of the vehicle immediately before the crash was East Front at St. Michael Church.

Investigators are asking business owners in the area to review any surveillance footage captured by their security cameras from 7:30-8:10 a.m. June 4, for images of the suspect vehicle before the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect driver should call the Michigan State Police's Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

