Romeo — After a rock in Romeo was defaced with racist remarks, residents in the town painted over it with an encouraging message.

The rock, which residents say usually has uplifting messages on it, originally had Black Lives Matter painted on it. However, accounts from social media says someone came in the middle of Monday night and repainted the rock with an anti-BLM message and a racial slur.

A rock in Romeo reportedly was defaced with racist messages, but has been restored to 'Black Lives Matter.' (Photo: @cxssidyw on Twitter)

The next morning on Tuesday, the rock was re-painted again to say "Romeo won't stand for racism."

A resident on Twitter said the rock has been covered with the words Black Lives Matter multiple times and each time the movement's saying has not lasted a day on the rock.

This time, defacers painted "F--- BLM" in blue paint and wrote the slur underneath.

A number of people have gone to social media to express the racism that they've seen or experienced in Romeo, a small town in Macomb County less than an hour drive from Detroit.

On Twitter, @cxssidyw wrote, "honestly can't say I'm shocked ... but this is pure ignorance. of course I got up at 6 a.m. to fix it tho."

