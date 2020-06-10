Detroit — Federal prosecutors Tuesday charged a Jackson County math tutor with producing child porn and accused him of having sex with a 16-year-old girl.

The tutor, Matthew Ambrosi, 35, of Pleasant Lake also was charged with receiving and possessing child porn, coercing/enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and using a phone to transfer obscene material. The charges are punishable by at least 25 years in federal prison.

The investigation started in March and led to the discovery of explicit photos and videos, (Photo: WQAD-TV, TNS)

It was not immediately clear if Ambrosi had been arrested Wednesday or if he had hired a lawyer. A defense attorney is not listed in federal court records.

Ambrosi, whose LinkedIn profile says he works as an engineer for Consumers Energy, moonlighted as the girl's math tutor, according to a criminal complaint that reveals how audio captured by a home security system installed by the girl's family helped uncover the alleged crimes.

The investigation started in March when Michigan State Police investigators received a tip that Ambrosi had assaulted the girl.

Her parents told investigators they had hired Ambrosi to tutor their daughter. Ambrosi was a family friend.

Ambrosi, whose LinkedIn profile also indicates he taught math at St. Edith Catholic School in Livonia six years ago, initially tutored the girl at her home but the sessions moved to his home in Pleasant Lake after he said he was injured in a motorcycle accident, according to the criminal complaint. The girl also babysat for Ambrosi's family, the government alleged.

In November, the girl's mother heard a recording from the family's home security system that captured a phone conversation between her daughter and a friend. The girl is referred to in the criminal case as MV-1.

"MV-1 told her friend about lying down with Ambrosi and Ambrosi's wife coming home earlier than expected," according to the criminal complaint.

Two months later, in January, a coworker told the girl's mother about an inappropriate relationship between the girl and Ambrosi.

Soon after, the girl's parents gave her cellphone to investigators.

Meanwhile, the coworker told investigators the girl admitted having sex with Ambrosi multiple times and exchanging nude photos, according to an affidavit filed in federal court by Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Dave Alley.

The girl said the sexual relationship was not forced but she felt pressured, the coworker told investigators.

The girl said she finally had sex with Ambrosi "because she did not want it to be violently forced," the co-worker said, according to the complaint.

On March 12, Michigan State Police investigators obtained a warrant to search Ambrosi's house.

During the search, Ambrosi asked investigators for permission to use his phone, the special agent wrote.

"When given access to his phone, Ambrosi was observed by Michigan State Police troopers deleting a text conversation from the phone," Alley wrote.

Investigators seized four cellphones, a laptop, digital camera and other devices during the search.

Investigators interviewed the girl March 18. She and Ambrosi started kissing when she was 15 and had sex multiple times after she turned 16, according to a summary of the interview filed in court. Ambrosi recorded them having sex and they exchanged nude photos and at least one explicit movie, she added.

"MV-1 described feeling that she had to say yes to kissing and sex because she felt it would happen one way or another and she knew Ambrosi could be aggressive and violent," according to the affidavit.

On April 9, investigators received another tip.

They were told Ambrosi had hidden a phone at his office "that he specifically did not want police to find and search," according to Alley.

Investigators searched his office and found a Samsung Galaxy phone in his desk at Consumer's Energy.

A search of Ambrosi's electronic devices found several nude photos of the girl and an unknown female, according to the government. The girl also gave troopers a 15-second video of an adult male masturbating and told investigators that the man was Ambrosi.

