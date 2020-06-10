Severe thunderstorms are moving throughout mid- and southwest Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, and more are on their way.

More than 135,000 people are without power, according to Consumers Energy and DTE Energy. Winds of more than 66 mph have been reported by the National Weather Service south of the town of Shepherd, near Mount Pleasant.

The National Weather Service warns property damage due to the storms and lighting strikes is possible.

More than 30 counties spanning from the Upper Peninsula to western Michigan to metro Detroit are experiencing power outages due to the high winds and storms.

There have been reports of a possible tornado sighting in Fowler, though that has not been confirmed by officials.

One confirmed tornado touched down in Fowler this morning, and more rotation in Ionia today. There's alot of damage done... Posted by Abigail R. Clark on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Steve Considine, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said they have not received any information about a tornado sighting.

"If anything it's probably just some strong wind gusts... we've been seeing some pretty strong winds over there," said Considine.

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 (Photo: National Weather Service)

As strong thunderstorms with wind gusts more than 60 mph are moving throughout the state, they're expected to cause damage to roofs, sidings, mobile homes and trees, according to the Weather Service. Lighting that reaches the ground will be continuous with the storms. The service suggests residents stay inside and move into an interior room on the lowest floor of their homes.

"Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning," the National Weather Service posted online.

Quarter-sized hail is also anticipated alongside the storms. Hail damage to vehicles is to be expected.

VIDEO: Check out this timelapse Lainah Hanson sent us from the Hudsonville area. @WOODTVpic.twitter.com/mGAdIoBWs8 — Spencer Wheelock (@SpencerWheelock) June 10, 2020

The storms could also cause some flash flooding in St. Clair and Macomb counties. Roads and low lying properties will be prone to added water and some shoreline erosion can occur.

"Moderate to strong instability and strong wind shear will support supercells capable of damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph with a few tornadoes also possible," National Weather Service meteorologists said Tuesday.

The weather service issued a lakeshore flood warning for St. Clair and Macomb counties through midnight Wednesday as "roads and low lying property prone to shoreline flooding are expected to take on additional water."

There is also a small craft advisory until 11 p.m. Wednesday for Lake St Clair and the Michigan Waters of Lake Erie from Detroit River to North Cape.

"Expect sustained winds up to 18 knots from the south with gusts up to 32 knots," the weather service said. "The largest significant waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet."

