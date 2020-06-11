LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Edenville Dam failed to meet state safety standards that were half as stringent as federal dam requirements when it failed May 19, according to a report released Thursday.

Improvements to its capacity to handle bigger storms were expected in 2024, according to the inspection report by Saginaw-based Spicer Group.

Spicer prepared the report for the authority that had agreed to purchase the dams and was submitted to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on June 4. It had been expected in March, according to state officials.

Flooding devastates Mid-Michigan region
Work continues as the massive clean up due to flooding last week in Midland along Woodbridge Lane on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Nancy Gorton of Sanford is still stunned over the empty Sanford Lake at her home along Lake View Road in Sanford on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A flood damaged Santa Claus rest amid debris along Partridge Lane in Midland on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Albert Henderson, of SERVPRO, removes flood damaged debris from the home of Richard Rasmussen in Midland. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Richard Rasmussen of Midland tries to salvage family photographs damaged by flooding last week on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 . Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Carol Arnosky of Midland hold a sign and listens to Governor Gretchen Whitmer speak during a news conference regarding the state's response to the emergency regarding dam conditions and flooding in Midland and Sanford on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Meridian Elementary School in Sanford. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A water soaked chair rest atop a pile of debris along Oak Ridge Lane in Midland on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after flood waters filled basements Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Shaun Johnson, of Dewitt, looks down as he says he doesn't want to cry as he and family members remove items out the basement of his flooded family cottage as Edenville residents, officials and cottage owners start to cleanup, Friday afternoon, May 22, 2020, after the Edenville dam failed, Monday afternoon, causing the Tittabawassee River to flood. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Utility workers survey the M-30 washed out bridge over the Tittabawassee River in Edenville. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
An antique car called, 'Heart Breaker,' is buried up to the floor boards, surrounded by broken asphalt, in Edenville. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Flood waters leveled trees on the west bank of the Tittabawassee River in Edenville. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Shaun Johnson, of Dewitt, looks down as he says he doesn't want to cry as he and family members remove items out the basement of his flooded family cottage. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Joe Rueda, of Edenville, says debris from the flood came up to here in the backyard of his girlfriend's house. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Edenville Township Supervisor Craig Gosen looks down as he talks about the flood. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Joe Rueda, of Edenville, talks about the water level in the backyard of his girlfriend's house. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Washington Twp. fire fighter / medics Pete Doyle, left, and Jason Harrison, center, walk with Edenville Fire Rescue fire fighter Dick Bacon, right, as they prepare to launch their drone to check on the occupancy of a residence where officials have not heard from the owners. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Washington Twp. fire fighter / medics Jason Harrison, left, and Pete Doyle, prepare to launch their drone. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Washington Twp. fire fighter / medics Pete Doyle, left, and Jason Harrison, center, and Edenville Fire Rescue fire fighter Dick Bacon, right, launch a Washington Twp. Fire Department drone. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Washington Twp. fire fighter / medic Jason Harrison lands his drone after checking on the occupancy of a residence where officials have not heard from the owners. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
This canoe and other debris is stuck in the trees several feet in the air on the east bank of the Tittabawassee River. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Semi-truck drivers for the Belfor Property Restoration National Disaster Team await their orders to move equipment trailers into flooded areas as they stage near their team's command center in a parking lot along Eastman Ave. at M-10 in Midland, Friday morning, May 22, 2020. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Sanford resident Kendra Tucker wipes away muck after finding a family photo for her aunt and uncle after their home was washed away in flood waters, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Sanford, Mich. Scores of displaced people are staying in shelters after flooding overwhelmed two dams, submerged homes and washed out roads in Central Michigan. Jake May, AP
Flood damage to Michigan Highway 30 is seen at Wixom Lake in Michigan, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, where floodwaters took out the bridge. Neil Blake, AP
In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020, photo, people survey the flood damage to the Curtis Road Bridge in Edenville, Mich., over the Tittabawassee River. The bridge sits just south of Wixom Lake where the dams failed. Neil Blake, AP
Debris fills and surrounds a vehicle trapped under a large slab of asphalt after roads, cars and homes were ripped away following severe flooding in the last two days, as seen on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Sanford, Mich. Scores of displaced people are staying in shelters after flooding overwhelmed two dams, submerged homes and washed out roads in Central Michigan. Jake May, AP
Chunks of asphalt rest broken apart after flood waters decimated the bridge in downtown Sanford, Mich., on Thursday, May 21, 2020. After dam failures upstream this week, water flooded the village, destroying homes and businesses, uprooting trees and crumbling bridges and infrastructure. Jake May, AP
This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows Sanford Dam in Sanford, Mich., Thursday, May 21, 2020, after it was damaged. Maxar Technologies via AP
This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows Sanford Dam in Sanford, Mich., Thursday, May 14, 2020, before it was damaged. Maxar Technologies via AP
Before and after composite image -- This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows Sanford Dam in Sanford, Mich. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, before it was damaged (left), and on Thursday, May 21, 2020, after it was damaged. Maxar Technologies via AP
People kayak over the flooded Main Street near H. H. Dow High School in Midland on Thursday, May 21, 2020. The Edenville Dam failed on Tuesday, May 19 and caused the Tittabawassee River to flood many area throughout Midland. Kaytie Boomer, AP
A portion of Jones Road in Billings, Mich., is completely gone Thursday, May 21, 2020, after it was decimated by flooding caused by dam failures. Katy Kildee, AP
Kendra Tucker, left, and her sister Melissa McCann, both of Sanford, wade into flood waters as they work to uncover lost family heirlooms and belongings, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Sanford, Mich. Scores of displaced people are staying in shelters after flooding overwhelmed two dams, submerged homes and washed out roads in Central Michigan. Jake May, AP
Residents Dennis Schettler, left, holds his wife Mary's hand as they walk over a collapsed bridge while inspecting the damage after flooding overwhelmed dams this week, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Sanford, Mich. The Schettlers survived the 1986 flood while raising their two children, and said that flood was nothing compared to this travesty. "We lost everything. It's devastating to see what this has done to our community. We have so many friends that don't have anything anymore," Mary Schettler said. Jake May, AP
Rebecca Johnson, right, hugs her niece, Paige Benjamin, as Johnson cleans out the kitchen of her home in Sanford on Thursday. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Rebecca Johnson cleans the kitchen in her mud-filled home in Sanford, Michigan on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Johnson's home and many like it were flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Dan Forbes takes a rest from cleaning up his mud filled home in Sanford, May 21, 2020. Much of Sanford was flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week, sending debris and wreckage throughout the town. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A Cadillac sits in a pile of sand as residents and business owners dig out after flooding swept through the town of Sanford, Michigan. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
People walk along West Saginaw Road in Sanford, May 21, 2020, a day after heavy flooding damaged much of the Mid-Michigan town. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Rich Cobb, a mechanic, checks out a delivery vehicle used by the Auto Value store in Sanford, Thursday. Most of downtown Sanford was devastated by floodwaters after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed this week. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fieros Forever, a museum dedicated to the Pontiac Fiero, is left in ruins after flooding swept through the town of Sanford. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Connie Methner, owner of CJ's Hairstyling, wades through the mud covering the inside of her salon in Sanford, Thursday. The Mid-Michigan village was hit especially hard by flood waters after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Kim Methner, wades through the mud covering the inside of his wife's hair salon in Sanford, May 21, 2020. The Mid-Michigan village was hit especially hard by flood waters after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Tim Evans, owner of Fieros Forever, inspects the damage to his Lamborghini Diablo kit car lying in a muddy ditch near downtown Sanford, May 21, 2020. Evans lost several vehicles due to the flooding that occurred after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Tim Gordon, a plumber for J&D Plumbing, helps sweep mud out of the shop a day after flooding swept through the village of Sanford. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Dan Forbes walks past an upturned shed that belongs to a neighbor but ended up in his front yard in Sanford, May 21, 2020. Forbes' home, and many like it, were flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week, sending debris and wreckage throughout the town. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Charles Wright tests the weight of his step-son's shed which floated several houses away and ended up in the front yard of a neighbor's home, in Sanford, May 21, 2020. Much of Sanford was flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week, sending debris and wreckage throughout the town. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Friends and family help Rebecca Johnson remove furniture and belongings from her mud-filled home in Sanford, Thursday. Johnson's home and many like it in Sanford were flooded after the Sanford dam failed earlier in the week. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Bruce Maxwell pushes his bike through mud as he walks past damaged school buses near downtown Sanford, Thursday after the flood waters had receded. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
People walk over an Ojibway Island road that is closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding near downtown Saginaw. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
High water of the Saginaw River is seen from the Frank N. Andersen bridge with Ojibway Island on the right in downtown Saginaw. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A park on the west bank of the Saginaw River is flooded in downtown Saginaw. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Retired guitar instructor Paul Yacobellis, of Saginaw, rides his bike over the Ojibway Island road that is closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding of the Saginaw River, Thursday afternoon Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Andrew Forester, of Saginaw Twp., owner of Magma Gems Custom Fine Jewelry, covers his mouth while talking about flood waters from the Tittabawassee River that destroyed his newly renovated family's living space on the lower level of this building Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Andrew Forester, of Saginaw Twp., owner of Magma Gems Custom Fine Jewelry, looks down while talking about flood waters from the Tittabawassee River that destroyed his newly renovated family's living space on the lower level of this building. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A Saginaw County Sheriff's reserve blocks the Gordon A. Ely bridge on State Rd. at Midland Rd. (M-47) that is flooded from the Tittabawassee River. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Dan Dice, a retired U.S. Marine, assess the damage to the now-flooded house he shares with his wife, Jordan, and two children on Center street in downtown Sanford Village near the Tittabawassee River which overflowed its banks. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for six years. The Dice family has no flood insurance. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dan Dice, a former United States Marine, on the front porch of his flooded house he shares with his wife Jordan and 2 children on Center street in downtown Sanford across from the Tittabawassee River. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for 6 years. The Dice family has no flood insurance. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dan Dionne looks over his former deck outside his home, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Edenville, Mich. Some people living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area returned to the area to survey the damage. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio, AP
Dan Dice, a former U.S. Marine, assess the damage to the now-flooded house he shares with his wife, Jordan, and two children on Center street in downtown Sanford Village near the Tittabawassee River which overflowed its banks. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for six years. The Dice family has no flood insurance. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dan Dice, a former United States Marine, clears some debris from his front porch steps of his flooded house he shares with his wife Jordan and 2 children on Center street in downtown Sanford across from the Tittabawassee River. They were not in the home when the dam broke away but saw the effects after they came home. The Dice family bought the house on a foreclosure for seven thousand dollars and have lived there for 6 years. The Dice family has no flood insurance. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dan Dice, a former United States Marine makes his way to his flooded house he shares with his wife Jordan and 2 children on Center street in downtown Sanford across from the Tittabawassee River. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Tridge, a three way wooden footbridge in downtown Midland is surrounded by flood water David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The farmers market in downtown Midland is surrounded by flood water, Wednesday. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Homes around North Saginaw Road in Midland are surrounded by floodwater, Wednesday. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Cyndie Roberts, a math teacher at Dow High School, walks down a flooded North Saginaw Road in Midland trying to get a look at her school, May 20, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Debris piled up in the door and windows of Coles Auto Parts and Supply on W. Saginaw road in Sanford, downriver from the Sanford dam. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A search and rescue boat is deployed as Saginaw Road is closed at Drake due to water over the road in Midland, Mich., Wednesday. Katy Kildee, AP
Volunteers assist evacuated residents at a temporary shelter at Midland High School, Wednesday. Katy Kildee, AP
Midland resident Ritu Patel communicates with family members on her cell phone at a temporary shelter at Midland High School, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Midland, Mich. Patel was concerned because her husband had left the shelter to assess the flood damage to their home. Katy Kildee, AP
Ryan Stadelmaier, 16, gives a piggyback ride to his sister Rachel Stadelmaier, 27, as they cross Walden Woods Drive while helping residents tend to their flooded homes in Midland, Wednesday. Katy Kildee, AP
Hunter Klich, 14, maneuvers a kayak down the middle of Walden Woods Drive in Midland, Wednesday. Katy Kildee, AP
This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and other buildings surrounded by floodwaters in Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. AP
This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows Northwood University surrounded by floodwaters in Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. AP
John Kraft, an engineer for The H Hotel, wades through floodwater in the hotel's underground parking garage, Wednesday. Katy Kildee, AP
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses members of the media and Midland County residents during a press conference at the temporary shelter at the school, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. Whitmer spoke of response efforts to severe flooding caused by dam failures upstream of the Tittabawassee River. Katy Kildee, AP
Debris backs up along the Sanford Dam near the Village of Sanford, Michigan. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
This drone photo shows the Sanford Dam, the right side of which has been breached by floodwaters. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A man walks toward the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton after the levees broke. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Water rushes past the remainder of the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A boy examines a structure near the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A man looks over at what is left of the Edenville Dam at Wixom Lake in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Cars are scattered and flipped over on the main street, West Saginaw, in the Village of Sanford after flood waters swept through the town. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
People walk down the main street, W. Saginaw Street, in downtown Sanford, Michigan which is downriver from the Sanford dam when it broke open. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Sanford's main street, W. Saginaw Street is flooded. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fieros are submerged outside Fieros Forever, a business on the flooded out main street in the Village of Sanford after flood waters swept through the town. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A fiero lies upside down on the main street in Sanford Village after flood waters swept through. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Meridian Public School buses are piled up off of the main street in downtown Sanford after being swept away by rushing flood waters from the breached Sanford Dam. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
This drone photo shows a flooded neighborhood along North Saginaw Road in Midland. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Woody debris, parts of docks, boats and decks and junk are trapped against the Sandford Lake powerhouse dam. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Don Thomas (background) rows Nick Maki and son Jason Thomas past Jason's red 2001 Grand Cherokee, barely visible above the flooding, after picking up Jason's two family cats from his flooded home near W. Signet in Midland. Jason Thomas, "We walked out last night, me, my wife and three kids." "Other than the pictures put up high or upstairs, everything else is gone." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas who went back to his flooded house near W. Signet in Midland to retrieve his family's two cats. "We were going to do just ours but everyone else was in the same situation" comments Don Thomas after taking several families to their flooded homes to retrieve their family pets. Jason Thomas, "You are a hero dad! You saved 6 cats today." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Don Thomas of Saginaw pulls his boat up to his son Jason Thomas use Don's boat to rescue house pets, including this frightened feline. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A classic Ford sedan, restored as a hot rod, is covered with mud and broken pavement from flooding in Edenville. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Flood damage near the Edenville Bridge after the dam collapsed. Attorney Geoffrey Fieger filed two proposed class-action lawsuits Thursday seeking $500 million for flood victims. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
A part of Jones Road is eroded where Denton Creek flows in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Jason Thomas' 2013 Town and Country van is nearly submerged as it sits in the driveway of his Midland home Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jason Thomas points out something in the flood waters as he and his brother-in-law-Nick Maki, left, are rowed by Jason's father Don Thomas (background) in a residential neighborhood of Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A flooded home in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Police personnel cruise down flooded streets of Midland Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The roadway on the Edenville Bridge on M-30 was severely damaged by the flooding caused by the collapse of the Edenville dam. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
A Michigan National Guard FMTV takes St. Louis, Saginaw Township and Midland City Fire Department personnel to a home they were notified was smoking along a flooded W. Signet road in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The H Hotel has water up to its doors in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020. David Guralnick / The Detroit News
The ring at the Midland Farmers Market is submerged in flood waters Wednesday, May 20, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Upper Bridge pedestrian bridge is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland, Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A man takes a photo of the collapsed Jones Road where Denton Creek flows in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A Toyota RAV4 is trapped along Denton Creek along Jones Road in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Georgia Green, 8, of Bay City, plays in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Megan Green, 10, of Bay City, helps her sister, Georgia Green, 8, while they play in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Children play in the sand of the washed out Wixom Lake in Hope, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A boat is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A transformer station is flooded along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A flooded dome house is seen along West Signet Street in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A dock is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Don Thomas of Saginaw takes his boat down flooded West Signet Street past a rear entrance to MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland, to pick up his son Jason Thomas and his family's two cats from their flooded home in Midland. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Floodwaters wash out the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Ashman Street near Main Street is underwater in downtown Midland, May 20, 2020. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The Tittabawassee River flooded the M-30 roadway Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Midland County. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
A boat is washed out in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A view looking west on North Saginaw Road as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Carlos Osorio, AP
Jack Hessling, 70, of Englewood, Fla. leans against his truck at his summer home along East Beaver Road in Kawkawlin, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
West Saginaw Road in Sanford Village was awash in floodwater Wednesday. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit
Michigan State officers return as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Carlos Osorio, AP
A house is surrounded by water along East Beaver Road in Kawkawlin, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Floodwaters washed out boats along Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A pair of Midland County residents walk up to one of two bridges on North M-30 that have suffered heavy damage on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
A rope is attached to a dock to keep it from falling due to floodwaters washing out Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
A boat is washed out due to floodwater in the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a press conference in Midland on May 20, 2020. She declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford dams breached. Office of the Michigan Governor
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer visits an emergency shelter for flood evacuees at Midland High School Wednesday. Office of the Michigan Governor
Firefighters launch a boat as the Tittabawassee River overflows, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Carlos Osorio, AP
A package of toilet paper lies among the debris left behind after the Tittabawassee River washed out an earthen levee on Sanford Lake. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Major rains over several days have caused major flooding along W. Saginaw Rd. in Sanford. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Major rains over several days has caused the bridge in Edenville to be demolished by flood waters from the Tittabawassee River in Midland County. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
Televison crews watch the Tittabawassee River rise in downtown Midland to an estimated 10 feet over flood stage Wednesday morning. Major rains over several days breached levees and bridges in Midland County. Homes have been evacuated and roadways closed due to severe flooding. John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News
A car is abandoned on South Saginaw Road at Bailey Bridge Road near the border of Freeland and Midland on Wednesday morning. Flooding along the Tittabawassee River has caused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Audrey Rice is helped out of a military vehicle by members of the 125 Infantry, Michigan National Guard, after being evacuated from her home in Midland. "We've just been here a year from California and we just bought a house. The water in the basement was up to the ceiling , you could not go down a step. We should have left last night but we have two cats and I don't know." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Residens check on the flooding at Chippewassee Park at Ashman road and Ann Street along the Tittabawassee River in downtown Midland Wednesday morning. Thousands of area residents have been evacuated. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ruins of the Curtis Road Bridge lie asunder as waters continue to roil on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
Chippewassee Park in downtown Midland is flooded Wednesday morning. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tittabawassee Fire and Rescue rescued the driver from this red pickup truck on North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Saginaw. The truck was swept off of the road by standing water. Jake May, AP
Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland on Tuesday, May 19.   Kaytie Boomer, AP
Damages on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
Two MDOT employees survey the damage on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscapre in its path. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
People help each other travel from one home to another using an inflatable raft on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Katy Kildee, AP
The big ring of the Midland farmers market is submerged under floodwaters Wednesday, May 20. David Guralnick / The Detroit News
Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday in Saginaw County. Jake May, AP
Flood waters tore through a house near the Curtis Road Bridge with its remains seen here on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
Damages on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
A nearly barren Wixom Lake stands dry after severe flooding forced the failure of Edenville Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland, Mich. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
An old dredge machine has been uncovered after water washed out due to the failure of the Edenville Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland, Mich. Jake May, The Flint Journal, MLive.com via AP
The remains of the Edenville Dam, as seen on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Edenville Township north of Midland. After two days of heavy rain, the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path. Jake May | MLive.com, AP
Residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes exit a shelter at Meridian Junior High School on Tuesday in Sanford, after spending the night following an evacuation order. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Katy Kildee, AP
Tyler Marciniak of Grand Rapids carries hanging plants through floodwater as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake on Tuesday in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
People use kayaks to assess the damage at homes in their neighborhood on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake on Tuesday, May 19, in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Mark Musselman brings a chair to the front of his house from the back yard, wading through floodwater on Tuesday, May 19, in Edenville. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Katy Kildee, AP
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. Kaytie Boomer, AP
People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. Kaytie Boomer, AP
A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday. Residents were told to evacuate due to the dams on Sanford and Wixom Lakes no longer being able to control or contain the amount of water flowing through the spill gates. Kaytie Boomer, AP
Carol Ouellette stands on her front porch, surrounded by floodwater, Tuesday in Beaverton. An evacuation order was released the night before for residents of Sanford and Wixom Lakes, warning of "imminent dam failure," but Ouellette was not able to transport her cats from her home, leading her to stay put.   Katy Kildee, AP
Water rushes through the Edenville Dam on Tuesday in Edenville. Katy Kildee, AP
Floodwater surrounds Wixom Lake Gas & Launch on Tuesday along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas & Launch on Tuesday, along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton. Katy Kildee, AP
Flooded front lawns of homes along Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin flood following heavy rains. Courtesy of Bob Slater
A decorative lighthouse and canons are submerged in water as the canal rises over the top of the boardwalk on a residence in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A flooded river washes out a road in Gladwin on Tuesday. Courtesy of Bob Slater
Water over Berg Road due the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Water nearing Berg Road due to high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A driver changes course due to flooding on Ridge Road because of high water in the Rouge River in Detroit on May 19, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The canal rises above the wall, flooding a street in Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township on Tuesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday. Courtesy of Scott Slater
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but still the water gets through. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Carpenter Isaac Joseph has been fighting the rising waters for a resident of Anchor Bay Shores subdivision in Harrison Township for over a year including putting down over 800 sandbags in three separate walls, as well as several sump pumps but water still gets through. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains. Courtesy of Scott Slater
Properties along the Tittabawassee chain of rivers in Gladwin on Tuesday were flooded following heavy rains. Courtesy of Scott Slater
Cars make their way through a flooded Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The flooded front yard on Monday, May 18, of a house on Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
High water levels overwhelm a dock along the Grosse Ile Trenton channel of the Detroit River on Monday. The Detroit News
    The report confirms the state's preliminary finding in January that the Edenville Dam could not pass the flow of a storm even half as large as might be predicted in that region and that the dam was a high hazard, meaning it posed a serious risk to downriver people and property.

    The Edenville Dam failed on May 19, draining Wixom Lake and overwhelming downstream Sanford Lake, which also failed. They caused an estimated $200 million in damage in Midland County.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/11/edenville-dam-failed-state-inspection-requirements-report-shows/5344070002/