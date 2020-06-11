The Edenville Dam failed to meet state safety standards that were half as stringent as federal dam requirements when it failed May 19, according to a report released Thursday.

Improvements to its capacity to handle bigger storms were expected in 2024, according to the inspection report by Saginaw-based Spicer Group.

Spicer prepared the report for the authority that had agreed to purchase the dams and was submitted to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on June 4. It had been expected in March, according to state officials.

The report confirms the state's preliminary finding in January that the Edenville Dam could not pass the flow of a storm even half as large as might be predicted in that region and that the dam was a high hazard, meaning it posed a serious risk to downriver people and property.

The Edenville Dam failed on May 19, draining Wixom Lake and overwhelming downstream Sanford Lake, which also failed. They caused an estimated $200 million in damage in Midland County.

