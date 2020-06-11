Lansing — The Michigan Court of Appeals has unanimously upheld the constitutionality of a law to let Enbridge build a tunnel to house the 66-year-old Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac — another setback for Attorney General Dana Nessel's quest to stop the operation of the oil pipeline.

The three-judge panel rejected the arguments of Nessel, who argued in a March 2019 opinion that the law violated the Michigan Constitution's title object clause “because its provisions go beyond the scope of what was disclosed in its title.”

Buy Photo Oil pipeline operator Enbridge moves under the Mackinac Bridge on their way to inspect their controversial Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Using an autonomous underwater vehicle and a roving underwater vehicle over several days, the entire five-mile-long pipeline, which rests on supports along the bottom of Lake Michigan,will have been covered by both sonar and visual means. (Photo: John L. Russell/ Special to The Detroit News)

Appeals court judges Thomas Cameron, Mark T. Boonstra and Anica Letica ruled the title of the 2018 law "does not address objects so diverse that they have no necessary connection" and decided not to address other parts of Nessel's arguments.

The panel upheld an October 2019 ruling by Michigan Court of Claims Judge Michael J. Kelly, who wrote that a utility tunnel spanning the Straits of Mackinac was "germane, auxiliary or incidental" to the law's general purpose.

Republican lawmakers with the backing of some Democrats and GOP Gov. Rick Snyder approved a law at the end of the 2018 session that sought to secure the tunnel project despite opposition from Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer and Nessel, who are both Democrats. The tunnel's supporters see Line 5 as a vital source of natural gas and propane for heating homes in the Upper Peninsula and the rest of Michigan.

Environmentalists have feared Line 5 could rupture, spilling oil into a volatile waterway that connects Lakes Michigan and Huron. Enbridge operated a pipeline in southern Michigan that ruptured a decade ago, causing the largest in-land oil spill in American history.

