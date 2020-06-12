More than 450 vials of various human growth hormones from Poland headed for Michigan were seized last month by federal agents in Philadelphia, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on May 29, 2020, found 456 vials of various human growth hormones mixed in with chip tuning modules in a parcel heading for St. Clair County. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

They said a package containing 456 vials of the substance was seized May 29 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers for violating U.S. import laws. The package was being sent to an address in St. Clair County and its manifest said it was shipment of chip tuning modules, according to the agency.

An inspection of the package found the modules as well as the vials various human growth hormones or testosterone boosters, including Somatropin, Ipamorelin, Melanotan, Tesamorelin, Fragment 176-191, Insulin-Like Growth Factor (IGF) 1-LR3, and Mechano Growth Factor (MGF).

