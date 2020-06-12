Michigan confirmed eight new deaths Friday due to the novel coronavirus, and the state's death toll stands at 5,993.

The overall death tally includes at least 247 probable deaths through Thursday, meaning individuals who didn't test positive for the virus but whose death certificate listed COVID-19 disease as a cause of death.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday also confirmed 125 new COVID cases, for a cumulative total of 65,449 cases when counting about 5,950 probable cases.

An Ilitch employee makes masks at the Farmington production facility. (Photo: Ilitch Holdings)

Michigan has averaged 157 new cases a day for the last week, compared with 272 new cases a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data. New cases and hospitalizations for COVID have been declining for weeks.

Statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped below 400 Thursday to 379 in-patients, including 219 in critical care and 139 on ventilators, according to state data.

In mid-April, Michigan had 3,900 in the hospital with COVID-19, including nearly 1,500 in critical care and 1,200 patients on ventilators.

Michigan ranks No. 9 in the nation among the states for the number of known COVID-19 cases it has and sixth for the most deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

