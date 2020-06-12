Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday lifting restrictions on overnight summer camps beginning Monday.

The order specifies overnight residential, travel and troop camps are able to return to operations as the spread of COVID-19 slows.

Whitmer's order also allows specific K-12 school sports and other in-person extracurricular school activities to resume. The activities must be outdoors and require social distancing.

Family summer camps like Camp Dearborn in Milford are beginning to accept reservations for reopening on June 28. Rustic and resort cabins, full-hookup and electric sites, and primitive camping are available. Tents will not be available.

Lifts on restrictions come as Whitmer's stay-at-home order ended Friday.

Michigan reported 30 deaths Thursday due to the new coronavirus, including three probable deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 5,985.

The overall tally encompasses 247 probable deaths, which refers to individuals who didn't test positive but whose death certificate listed COVID-19 disease as a cause of death.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday also confirmed 218 new COVID cases, for a cumulative total of 65,449 cases since the virus was first detected in the state in early March.

"As we’ve worked together to bend the curve and protect our families from COVID-19, our kids have lost time in the classroom and missed out on playdates, birthday parties and graduations. That’s why I’m glad they’ll have an opportunity to spend a week or weekend away at camp," Governor Whitmer said in a statement.

“This is another significant milestone for Michigan as we continue to slowly and safely reopen our economy, and I want to thank Michiganders for doing their part to flatten the curve. While this is good news, there’s still more work to do to protect Michigan families from the spread of this virus, avoid a second wave, and protect the heroes on the front lines. We will get through this together."

The order requires camps to follow guidance issued by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, which will be released online in the upcoming days, officials said.

