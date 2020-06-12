Shelby Township – Officials plan a meeting today as part of a process to decide whether disciplinary action is warranted against their police chief for his inflammatory social media remarks regarding George Floyd demonstrators.

Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide (Photo: Shelby Township)

Following a 3 p.m. virtual pre-meeting public participation session, Chief Robert Shelide is scheduled to go into a closed session with the township’s board of trustees, Supervisor Rick Stathakis said Friday.

“The board will hear all the charges and ask questions from Shelide but no decision will be made today,” said Stathakis. “It will be taken up again at the board’s 7 p.m. Tuesday meeting.”

Stathakis said Shelide remains on a paid leave of absence.

Among charges the board will consider is whether Shelide may have acted unprofessionally and violated either his oath of office, job description or township code of ethics in making remarks under a secret Twitter identity “Sheepdawg,” which included his opinions that some demonstrators were “vicious barbarians” and deserved “body bags.”

Shelide also agreed with President Donald Trump that military action should be used to deal with rowdy protests and tweeted to the Brooklyn district attorney: “Shutup you libtard. Go bury your head."

Shelide emailed The News the following statement last Friday:

"While an apology is insufficient and an insult to the gravity of my comments, I humbly and respectfully ask for the courtesy of forgiveness to those I have offended, to my department and more importantly to those I am sworn to serve. My record speaks to the commitment and professionalism that I have exhibited for more than 30 years without incident, both of which were compromised by my emotion. During my administrative leave issued by the department, I will fully cooperate with the investigation, and seek the support and counsel necessary to ensure that my behavior and comments going forward more accurately reflect my character and person.”

Stathakis issued a statement, saying “the views and comments expressed in Chief Robert Shelide’s personal social media do not represent the views of Shelby Township and the Shelby Township Police Department. However the legal process must run its course. Our Board of Trustees is dealing with a complex legal situation involving contracts and legal requirements to determine this situation’s outcome.

“I ask our community to remain patient with the process. People are upset with this situation, and we respect constitutional rights to express that dissatisfaction and outrage.”

Shelide, with nearly four decades of police work, is well respected in the community and department, according to Trustee John Vermeulen.

A law firm will look into the inflammatory remarks and report its findings back to the board which could ultimately decide whether to exercise any disciplinary action, possibly firing of Shelide.

While in unanimous agreement with other board trustees that circumstances warranted an immediate leave of absence, Vermeulen said he had confidence in Shelide and viewed him as “innocent until proven guilty.”

