The Michigan Supreme Court declined Friday in a close vote to hear an appeal from prosecutors whose key testimony was thrown out because police neglected to specifically inform the suspect of her right to the presence of an attorney during questioning.

The seven justices disagreed about whether police had properly respected a suspect's Miranda rights by giving her a general advisory about having the "right to a lawyer" during questioning.

The 4-3 decision to deny prosecution's request for an appeal hearing left in place a lower court ruling in the case of Laricca Mathews, a Wixom woman charged with the murder of her boyfriend, Gabriel Dumas.

Mathews called 911 in 2016 shortly after she shot Dumas to report the shooting. She was taken into custody, where she had two videotaped interview with police.

Before the interviews began, Mathews was given a document informing her of her rights. In both interviews, Mathews was told she had a "right to a lawyer" but was not told specifically that the lawyer could be present during the interrogation.

In the first interview, Mathews said she shot Dumas in self-defense. In the second interview, Mathews said she had shot Dumas face to face. When police told her Dumas was shot in the back of the head, she said the bullet may have ricocheted.

Mathews eventually filed a motion to suppress her statements from the interviews, arguing she hadn't fully been informed of her right to have a lawyer present during questioning.

The Oakland County trial court granted Mathews' appeal and the Court of Appeals later upheld that decision in a split vote.

The Michigan Supreme Court left the Court of Appeals ruling in place 4-3 without a majority opinion by Democratic-nominated justices Bridget McCormack, Richard Bernstein and Megan Cavanagh as well as GOP-nominated Justice Beth Clement.

In a dissenting opinion written by Justice David Viviano and joined by two other Republican-nominated justices, he argued that a suspect or defendant's rights don't require a detailed explanation of the primary right to remain silent, so it wouldn't require a detailed explanation about the subordinate right to an attorney.

Further the U.S. Supreme Court already has clarified that further elaboration on the right to a lawyer is not needed, Viviano wrote.

"Nothing was said that could have misled a reasonable person as to the scope of that right or suggested that it applied only at certain stages of the interrogation or judicial process," Viviano wrote in an opinion joined by justices Stephen Markman and Brian Zahra.

"Rather, a common-sense understanding of the warnings would lead one to believe that the right to an attorney could be invoked at any time."

