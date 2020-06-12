Royal Oak — Vitamin Z awaits.

The Detroit Zoo reopened Friday with new safety guidelines and protocols, which require reservations ahead of arrival.

And for those who may not be ready to roam the grounds in person, webcams have been mounted in some of the habitats so animals can be watched via online livestream.

Through a virtual portal, fans can take educational lessons, download animal coloring pages for children and tune in to live cams that take in penguins, otters, falcons, snow monkeys and prairie dogs.

Watch the penguins at The Detroit Zoo over live webcam daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Photo: Screenshot)

It's clear the animals miss us, zoo officials say.

However, as Michigan begins to emerge from its COVID-19 hibernation, the Zoological Society will be welcoming back only half the normal rate of visitors to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Capacity within the zoo will be limited to 1,000 per day with fewer than 500 inside at one time over the 125 acres. After the first phase, the zoo expects to increase capacity limits to 2,000 per day.

To keep animals and zookeepers safe, the Detroit Zoological Society is taking proactive measures to limit any potential risk of COVID-19, officials said. The staff will be wearing personal protective equipment as they care for animals after tigers and lions in one American zoo contracted the virus.

Guests will notice a few temporary barriers in tight areas. The zoo also asks that all visitors age 2 and older to wear a face mask or shield while on the grounds.

Japanese macaque born at Detroit Zoo on April 23. (Photo: Melissa Thueme, Detroit Zoo)

“We developed our safety guidelines after reviewing scientific data, consulting with health experts, local officials and the community, and learning from zoos around the world that have already reopened,” said Ron Kagan, executive director and CEO of the Detroit Zoological Society. “We view these guidelines as fluid and they will continue to be updated and revised often as new information is available.”

Since the Royal Oak zoo temporarily closed in mid-March due to the spread of COVID-19, the zoo has lost roughly $2.5 million in revenue each month, officials said.

While the zoo was closed to the public, it retained animal care staff, which also cared for animals at the Belle Isle Nature Center.

“We are incredibly grateful to the community, not just for their support during this tough time, but for their active engagement with us over the last few months,” Kagan said. “We’ve loved seeing all of the notes, posts and participation with us on social media. The Detroit Zoological Society loves our community and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to their Zoo.”

Ticket reservations are open on detroitzoo.org. Reservations can be made up to two weeks in advance.

