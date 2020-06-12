A woman wanted in connection with the 2019 death of her 5-month-old child in Florida has been arrested in Monroe, officials said Friday.

Michigan State Police said its fugitive team and Florida police detectives arrested the woman Wednesday while she was working in Monroe. They said procedures are underway to extradite the woman to Florida.

Florida authorities accuse of the woman of knowing the child's father was abusing the baby. She was wanted on several charges, including neglect of a child causing great bodily harm, failure to report aggravated abuse, and culpable negligence exposing a child to injury.

The father was charged with first-degree murder. Florida police have said the 5-month-old is the second child of the woman to die under suspicious circumstances.

According to officials, police and medics were called on June 12, 2019, to a home in Ormond Beach, Florida, near Daytona Beach, for a child having difficulty breathing. Medics took the 5-month-old to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators spoke to the child's father, who who admitted to losing his temper when the child would not stop crying. He said he purposely dropped the child on his head from a standing position and then picked him up from the floor by the head before propping the child against a pillow on the bed.

He also said he went outside to smoke a cigarette, but the child began to cry again. He returned to the room and struck the child across the face before picking the child up over his head and slamming the infant onto a changing table.

Florida police said the infant's autopsy showed he had multiple injuries in different stages of healing, including cigarette burns on his ears.

Medics and police said filth, urine and dog feces were spread throughout the home. Five dogs were later removed.

