Michigan confirmed 23 new deaths Saturday due to the novel coronavirus, and the state's death toll stands at 6,013.

The overall death tally includes at least 245 probable deaths through Friday, meaning individuals who didn't test positive for the virus but whose death certificate listed COVID-19 disease as a cause of death.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday also confirmed 79 new COVID cases and 85 new probable cases, for a cumulative total of 65,836 cases when counting about 6,035 probable cases.

Michigan has averaged 157 new cases a day for the last week, compared with 272 new cases a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data. New cases and hospitalizations for COVID have been declining for weeks.

Detroit recorded 16 new cases for a total of 11,336 cases; it has recorded 1,420 deaths with 88 probable.

As of Friday, 44,964 have recovered from the virus.

Statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped below 400 Thursday to 379 in-patients, including 219 in critical care and 139 on ventilators, according to state data.

In mid-April, Michigan had 3,900 in the hospital with COVID-19, including nearly 1,500 in critical care and 1,200 patients on ventilators.

The statewide fatality rate is near 10%, according to Saturday's data.

Michigan ranks No. 9 in the nation among the states for the number of known COVID-19 cases it has and sixth for the most deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

