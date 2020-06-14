Michigan confirmed three new deaths Sunday due to the novel coronavirus and the state's death toll stands at 6,016.

The overall death tally includes at least 245 probable deaths through Sunday, meaning individuals who didn't test positive for the virus but whose death certificate listed COVID-19 disease as a cause of death are included.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday also confirmed 189 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new probable cases, for a cumulative total of 66,054 cases when counting about 6,064 probable cases.

Probable cases include people who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and have been in contact with a confirmed case but do not have a positive lab test.

Michigan has averaged 157 new cases a day for the last week, compared with 272 new cases a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data. New cases and hospitalizations for COVID have been declining for weeks.

On Friday, Detroit recorded 16 new cases for a total of 11,336 cases; it has recorded 1,420 deaths with 88 probable cases. Data was not available for weekend numbers for Detroit.

As of Friday, 44,964 people have recovered from the virus.

Statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped below 400 Friday to 379 in-patients, including 219 in critical care and 139 on ventilators, according to state data.

In mid-April, Michigan had 3,900 people in the hospital with COVID-19, including nearly 1,500 in critical care and 1,200 patients on ventilators.

The statewide fatality rate from cases is near 10%, according to Sunday's data.

Michigan ranks No. 9 in the nation among the states for the number of known COVID-19 cases it has and sixth for the most deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

The Michigan National Guard, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police and local health departments continued to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing this weekend in Branch, Chippewa, Gratiot, Marquette, Muskegon, Newago, Schoolcraft and Wayne counties.

“Widespread testing is still the most crucial tool we have in protecting Michiganders from COVID-19 and lowering the chance of a second wave,” Gov. Whitmer said in a Friday statement. “I am grateful for the skilled professionals of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan State Police, and the Michigan National Guard who continue to provide exceptional service to Michiganders when we need them most.”

