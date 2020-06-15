Michigan confirmed one new death Monday — the lowest number recorded since late March — due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 6,017.

The overall death tally includes at least 245 probable deaths through Sunday, meaning individuals who didn't test positive for the virus but whose death certificate listed COVID-19 disease as a cause.

Monday totals are often low due to a delay in processing death certificates over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Monday also confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases for a cumulative total of 66,085 cases when counting about 6,021 probable cases.

Probable cases include people who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and have been in contact with a confirmed case but do not have a positive lab test.

Michigan has averaged 157 new cases a day for the last week, compared with 272 new cases a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data. New cases and hospitalizations for COVID have been declining for weeks.

On Sunday, Detroit recorded 19 new cases for a total of 11,369 cases; it has recorded 1,420 deaths with 88 probable cases. The city's seven-day average is about 11 new cases each day.

As of Friday, 44,964 people have recovered from the virus. Recoveries are updated once a week.

Statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped below 400 last week to 379 in-patient, including 219 in critical care and 139 on ventilators, according to state data.

In mid-April, Michigan had 3,900 people in the hospital with COVID-19, including nearly 1,500 in critical care and 1,200 patients on ventilators.

The statewide fatality rate from cases is near 10%, according to Monday's data.

