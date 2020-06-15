State police investigate trooper-involved shooting in Monroe County
Michigan State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting Monday evening in Monroe County, authorities said.
The Second District Special Investigation Section was deployed to the scene.
Michigan State Police tweeted preliminary information that indicated the trooper was dispatched to a report of a "suspicious white man walking in the street with a knife yelling at cars."
The medical condition of the man is unknown, police said at 7 p.m.
No further information was released.
