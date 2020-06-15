Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Macomb County on Thursday, the White House has announced Monday.

According to a press release, Pence will have lunch at the Engine House in Mount Clemens before touring Chardam Gear Co., a Sterling Heights-based manufacturer of components for the aerospace and defense industries.

Vice President Mike Pence (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

After the tour, Pence will deliver remarks at Casadei Structural Steel, Inc., in Sterling Heights.

The visit comes four weeks after President Donald Trump came to Michigan to tour a Ford plant in Ypsilanti. Pence made stops in Lansing and Troy on Feb. 25.

Michigan is poised to be a battleground in the November election after Trump won the state by 10,704 votes in 2016 — his closest margin of victory in any state over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Macomb County was key to his victory in Michigan in 2016. Trump won the county by 11 percentage points in 2016. Democrat Barack Obama won Macomb County by 4 percentage points in 2012 and 9 percentage points in 2008.

Trump has been critical of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point, he called on her to "give a little" to protesters who opposed her executive orders to stem the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Whitmer, a Democrat, has called out what she sees as a lack of a national strategy when it comes to combating COVID-19.

