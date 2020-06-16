Michigan confirmed 18 new deaths Tuesday due to the novel coronavirus, and the state's death toll stands at 6,034.

The overall death tally includes 5,790 confirmed deaths and 244 probable deaths through Tuesday. Probable deaths are individuals who didn't test positive for the virus but whose death certificate listed COVID-19 disease as a cause of death.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also reported Tuesday another 125 new COVID cases and 59 new probable cases. The state's cumulative total is 66,269 COVID cases when counting about 6,080 presumptive cases.

Michigan has averaged 140 new cases a day for the last week, compared with 197 new cases a day for the previous seven-day period, according to state data.

Deaths also continue to fall, averaging 13 deaths a day for the last week — down from 21 deaths a day for the previous seven-day period.

Buy Photo Detroiter Deborah Coklow, left, waits to pay for her hanging flower baskets at English Gardens. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Statewide hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped below 375 Monday to 364 in-patients, including 217 in critical care and 125 on ventilators, according to state data.

In mid-April, Michigan had 3,900 in the hospital with COVID-19, including nearly 1,500 in critical care and 1,200 patients on ventilators.

State health officials say nearly 45,000 Michiganians have recovered from COVID-19 through Friday. People are considered recovered if they were confirmed to have the virus and survived 30 days from the onset of the illness.

Michigan ranks No. 9 in the nation among the states for the number of known COVID-19 cases it has and sixth for the most deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/16/michigan-reports-18-more-covid-19-deaths-pace-keeps-slowing/3200484001/