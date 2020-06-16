Port Huron — Police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to shoot another person and set fire to an apartment Monday.

Officers were called at about 7:15 p.m to an apartment in the 1600 block of Sixth Street on a report of an intoxicated man breaking out windows and threatening to set the apartment on fire. The person who called 911 told police the man had knives and had cut himself.

The 34-year-old man told police he was armed with a handgun and was going to kill someone and then himself, officials said. They also smelled smoke coming from the apartment.

Officers evacuated an occupant of the apartment. They also spoke with the suspect through a window, but he refused to come out of the residence.

A crisis negotiation team and tactical team were called to the scene, according to authorities. They were able to convince the man to leave the apartment and he was put into custody.

Officers were not able to locate a gun, but found signs of fire damage when they executed a search warrant.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. He was then taken to the St. Clair County Intervention Center. He was charged with arson and is being held without bond.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/06/16/port-huron-man-arrested-after-threatening-shoot-person-set-apartment-fire/3197871001/